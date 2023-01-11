Read full article on original website
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
13 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just when I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new. We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing,...
Treat Yourself At These 10 SW Michigan Spas With 4+ Star Ratings
Valentine's Day is around the corner. It's inevitable that you'll soon be seeing commercials for jewelry, stores filled with red and pink heart displays above their candy section, and endless promotional emails informing you of the latest deals to satisfy your sweetheart. Personally, I don't buy into the whole "someone...
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan
I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
Details On 911 Outage That Struck Michigan, Including Calhoun County
Details are beginning to surface, concerning a 911 communication meltdown that swept across Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun, Eaton, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and as far north as Grand Traverse County, all reported the 911 outage that struck their systems. The state network was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back...
What Did Michigan’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Michigan is credited with being the home of the auto industry. Detroit is known around the world as "The Motor City". One of the most well-known names in the world, Henry Ford is credited with creating the assembly line, which pulled the vehicle along instead of employees walking around, which took more time.
Michigan State Troopers Are Seeking Local Acting Volunteers
If the desire to be an actor dwells within your soul, now is your chance to portray a thief, an unruly drunk during a traffic stop, or perhaps a suspect, or victim, involved in a violent domestic dispute. The Michigan State Police is seeking a diverse pool of actors, reflective...
10 Unique Things This Michigan Man Has Found While Magnet Fishing
It's a trend that's growing in popularity. Or, at least it appears to be growing thanks to the number of videos I've seen pop up on both Instagram and TikTok. People attach strong magnets to the end of a rope and then cast it into a body of water to see what they can "catch".
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
The Unfortunate Story of Michigan’s ‘Black Bart,’ Reimund Holzhey
There have been some interesting characters who have come from Michigan and one of the most notorious, in terms of crime, goes to a man that many may not realize was Michigan's own Black Bart. Now, if you don't know who Black Bart was, he was considered to be somewhat...
Konteka Black Bear Resort In Michigan’s U.P. Let’s You Watch Bears Feed
With my first true Upper Peninsula experience in the books in 2021 in Iron River, I realized just how much of this state there is still yet to discover. One place I've heard about is Konteka and I can't believe I missed this place seeing as it was so close to where I was staying. This place is a really cool stop just north of the Wisconsin / Michigan border that featured a really special attraction that you sure would be hard-pressed to find anywhere in the lower peninsula.
The Untold Ojibwe Story of The Alleged Michigan-Based Paul Bunyan
Sometimes you hear about a myth that's super basic and think, "Okay, why is this character so huge?" In this sense, it's both literal and figurative. Paul Bunyan is one of those mythical characters that's embedded into our brains at a young age and I've always wondered why being a massive French-Canadian lumberjack was such a huge deal.
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals
With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
The State of Michigan May Have Unclaimed Money For You
We have all had it happen -- You put on a coat or some pants you haven't worn in a while -- and you find money in a pocket! What a nice surprise that always is. Now, the State of Michigan may have a surprise for you with some money you are owed that you didn't know about.
Here Are The Best Tea Bomb & Replacement Shake Places In SW Michigan
As the new year rolls around, we all know that resolutions are always brought up and eventually pushed to the wayside before being completely forgotten about. One of the most common resolutions we see is to live a healthier lifestyle in the next year, pointing out sleep, working out, social life, and eating habits.
The Most Beautiful Sight In Michigan You’ve Never Been To
There is so much of the state yet to explore that when you go up to the upper peninsula, you really realize just how much we are missing out on down in the lower peninsula. Without a doubt, the main attraction of the U.P. is all the waterfalls that you can see. Some of them you can just drive up to others. Others, you have to put in a little bit more work in order to get to them.
Beep Beep! Read This Before Flash Your High Beams At Another Vehicle in Michigan
Driving has always been something that either brings me a lot of joy or a lot of anger. It is mostly always anger if I am being honest with myself and you. Male auto instructor takes exam in young woman. Arguing with guy. Man show stop sign. He doesn't want to listen to model. Stress and distraction.
World War II Aircraft Sunk at the Bottom of Lake Michigan
It’s believed that approximately 200 aircraft from World War II have been lost in the Great Lakes…and about half of them lost in Lake Michigan. It was in lower Lake Michigan that seemed more suitable for the Navy to train their aviators for takeoffs and landings aboard carriers. The Great Lakes provided a safe place for pilots to get their training, as well as a perfect place that simulated what they might encounter while overseas, regarding weather and geographical conditions. When training was over, many pilots were sent to combat in Italy, the Mediterranean, and North Africa.
