Beaverton, OR

Evan Crosby

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro is the fifth largest city in the country and the county seat of Washington County, Oregon. It is perfectly situated in the Tualatin Valley on the west of the Portland metropolitan area. This city is mainly popular for hosting several high-technology companies. Aside from being a technology hub, Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal

There is no such thing as bad luck at Krispy Kreme! Get a special deal on Friday the 13th. Celebrate the special date with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme. On Friday, January 13, Krispy Kreme is offering a Lucky $13 Original Glazed Double Dozen deal all day long. Get...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome

Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Car smashes into side of N. Portland cannabis dispensary, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland cannabis dispensary had a car driven into it early Friday morning, but police say nothing was stolen. Just after 4:30 a.m. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a burglary call at a dispensary called Satchel, located on the 6900 block of N Interstate Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Software maker Mozilla shutters Portland office amid shift to remote work

Mozilla has closed its Portland office, shutting down after a decade of operation in the Pearl District as workers shift to a hybrid schedule. The nonprofit organization behind the Firefox web browser and other open internet projects has operated in Portland since 2005. Mozilla said it opted to take space in a private co-working space rather than maintain the dedicated office it has occupied since 2013.
PORTLAND, OR

