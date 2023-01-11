Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma tornado victims share harrowing experiences
SELMA, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Selma were still reeling Friday, January 13, 2023 after a powerful tornado touched down there the previous afternoon. Power poles were snapped, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighborhoods close to downtown were hardest hit and residents spent the day picking up the pieces.
apr.org
Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado
Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
wbrc.com
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees
Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
selmasun.com
Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported
Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries, some of which Perkins described as "significant." The Selma City Council met Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tours tornado damage in Selma
SELMA, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama tours two locations of storm damage January 13. The governor will tour parts of Selma, and then move to see the storm damage in Autauga County. Joining the governor were Congresswoman Terri Sewell, and U.S. Senator Katie Britt, among other civic...
alabamanews.net
WATCH: Selma Under Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew after Tornado
The city of Selma is now under a dusk-to-dawn curfew after a tornado hit western and downtown areas of the city. Mayor James Perkins, Jr. and other city and county leaders held a news conference this afternoon to update the situation after the tornado hit the city earlier today. What...
wbrc.com
Alexander City cleans up the banks of Lake Martin following Thursday’s tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes along the banks of Lake Martin in Alexander City are left with severe damage following Thursday’s severe weather. The roar of chainsaws could be heard for miles as they pick up the pieces of what the tornado left behind. Paige Patterson lives...
apr.org
UPDATE: Death rate climbs following Alabama tornado. White House responds
Over eight thousand Selma residents woke up without power this morning, following a massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us lists over eleven thousand residents of nearby Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are without electricity. Selma Mayor James Perkins says no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. However, officials in nearby Autauga County report seven (updated) deaths following the storm. The situation in Selma was top of the agenda during yesterday’s White House briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
wvtm13.com
Man survives Selma tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
alabamanews.net
RAW VIDEO: See Tornado in Selma, Autauga County
WAKA 8 has raw video of the tornado as it approached and moved through Selma, then later as it passed through Autauga County. The first two views are from Selma, including from the Selma Walmart Supercenter. The final view is from Poseys Crossroads in Autauga County. Stay with WAKA 8...
WSFA
Baptist Health activates emergency operations plan due to storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In light of Thursday’s severe weather, Baptist Health has activated its emergency operations plan at all three campuses. A Baptist spokeswoman said this precautionary alert is issued whenever they anticipate or receive an influx of patients due to an emergency or natural disaster. The alert was sent out to hospital workers. At this time, no extra personnel are being called in.
fox5atlanta.com
Extended clip: Selma man walks through storm aftermath
This footage, streamed live on Facebook by Selma resident Lemarkus A. Snow, shows damage to homes, debris strewn over roadways, and a vehicle that was struck by a falling tree while a woman and child were inside. Snow and his friend rush to check on the occupants, who both appear to have escaped injury.
WSFA
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
WSFA
Letohatchee man killed in Thursday evening crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Letohatchee man Thursday evening. According to ALEA, Renardo O. McCall, 33, was killed when his 2008 Lincoln Town Car crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Lowndes County Road 37 around 6:20 p.m., approximately seven miles...
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
Alabama sheriffs help Dallas County authorities after jail hit by possible tornado
At least two Alabama sheriffs have pitched in to help their counterpart in Dallas County after the county jail was struck by a possible tornado Thursday, providing equipment and agreeing to take in detainees following the storm. “We received word earlier that the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is in need...
southeastagnet.com
Alabama Cattlemen’s Convention Coming Next Month
The 2023 Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) Convention is an event producers across the state do not want to miss. ACA Executive Vice President, Erin Beasley, says they invite everyone to join them in Montgomery this year. Registration information for the Convention, which will be held February 17-18, is on...
Comments / 0