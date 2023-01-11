Read full article on original website
California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy, Darnell Calhoun
January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun:. “Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the loss of Deputy Calhoun, a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those he served with at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who are mourning the painful loss of another deputy weeks ago. Deputy Calhoun died a hero and his bravery and selfless service will always be remembered.”
Cal OES Prepositions Firefighting Resources, Personnel in 8 Counties Across Central, Northern California as Winter Storm Resumes – Includes Fresno, Merced and Stanislaus Counties
January 14, 2023 - With more rain and snow in the forecast, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is prepositioning swift water rescue resources and firefighting personnel across eight counties in central and northern California, including Monterey, Sonoma, Sutter, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Fresno, Merced and Tulare counties. Additional resources are deployed to fire departments in Lathrop/Manteca, Oakland and Ukiah in advance of this next round of ongoing winter storms.
State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture California Flood Waters for Underground Storage - Multiple Landowners Can Divert Excess Flows from Mariposa Creek Near the City of Merced to Recharge a Key Groundwater Basin
January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
California COVID-19 Facts for Thursday, January 12, 2023 - Confirmed Cases: 10,972,516 (Up 37,718) - Deaths: 98,393 (Up 355) - Positivity Rate: Declines from 12.6% to 8.7%
January 12, 2023 – SACRAMENTO – Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state's COVID-19 data dashboard. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths...
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water Resources, Firefighting Personnel Ahead of Another Significant Storm This Holiday Weekend – Includes Fresno, Merced and Stanislaus Counties
January 13, 2023 - The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide as a series of severe winter storms continue to impact California. Resources are currently deployed to 19 counties across the state, along with additional personnel stationed at eight fire departments.
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
California State Historical Resources Commission to Consider Seven Properties for Action – Includes Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District, Mokelumne Hill, Calaveras County
January 12, 2023 - The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will consider on Friday, January 20, six nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. One of the properties being considered by the Commission for federal historic designation is the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in...
California Attorney General Bonta Files SCOTUS Brief in Support of Biden Administration's Historic Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan
Under Biden Administration plan, an estimated 3.5 million Californians will receive relief. January 12, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday, along with 21 other state attorneys general, filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Biden Administration’s plan to discharge between $10,000 and $20,000 in federal student loan debt for certain lower-income borrowers. This historic one-time program will provide student loan debt relief.
Starting Tuesday, January 17, Veterans In Suicidal Crisis Can Go To Any VA Or Non-VA Health Care Facility For Free Emergency Health Care
January 14, 2023 - WASHINGTON – Starting Jan. 17, Veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost – including inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Invests $52 Million in Opioid Prevention and Treatment
California Continues Statewide Efforts to Combat the Opioid Crisis, Keep California Communities Safe, and Provide Recovery Resources. Yesterday, Governor Newsom Proposed New Investments to Reduce Overdoses, Support Recovery Efforts, Education, and More. January 12, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) on Wednesday awarded $52 million...
Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)
January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
A Few Strong Thunderstorms Are Possible Saturday In The Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, And Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa And Madera Counties
January 12, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a few strong thunderstorms are possible, mainly north of Kern County Saturday. Small hail and wind gusts near 45 miles per hour are a couple of hazards associated with strong thunderstorms. In addition to dangerous cloud to ground lightning...
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Saturday Weather System Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley With Up To 3 Inches of Rain
Mariposa, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Oakhurst, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Yosemite Valley, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California Friday afternoon through Saturday night, resulting in rain in...
