Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety
There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Havila Bans Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Transport Due to Fire Danger
Havila Kystruten, which operates coastal passenger service in Norway aboard its fleet of newly built RoPax ships, is changing the rules for the transport of vehicles excluding electric, hybrid, and hydrogen vehicles due to the fire risk. It is the latest step by the shipping industry which has become acutely aware of the increasing danger of transporting EVs and other alternate fuel vessels.
Vancouver (Canada) to Buy 14 New Large Fire Trucks for $27M; Electric Option Deemed Unsuitable
Up to 14 fire engine vehicles will be acquired by the city of Vancouver over the coming years at a cost of about $26.6 million, dailyhive.com reported. These new vehicles are needed to replace Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) trucks that are approaching the end of their lifespan. They will run on renewable diesel to reduce carbon emissions.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
EPA has Finalized New Clean Air Standards for Heavy Duty Trucks
Last week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan signed new regulations that will update clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks. Regan says the new regulations will protect historically overburdened communities of color and low-income communities, which tend to be disproportionately affected by trucking emissions because truck freight routes are often located near these vulnerable populations.
Wayne Township (OH) Fire & Rescue Upgrades Equipment
Wayne Township Fire & Rescue officials recently shared their department’s success with upgrading its Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), recordherald.com reported. They have upgraded 12 SCBAs to the MSA G1 models with integrated thermal imaging and Bluetooth technology. The purchases were made possible using the CARES Act, ARPA funds, Ohio...
How to choose between gas and electric ranges?
Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.
Medix Specialty Vehicles Attain New Certification for Type II Ambulance
Medix Specialty Vehicles is proud to announce the recent achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Type II ambulance product line. Globally recognized, ISO certification demonstrates a company’s commitment to quality performance and inspires customer satisfaction by improving product quality and consistency. “Excellence is a core value in our...
Elon (NC) Fire Engine Out of Commission After Mishap with Tow Truck
Elon’s municipal leaders learned recently about the temporary loss of a fire engine, which encountered some maintenance issues on Monday – and ran off the road while it was being hauled off to the repair shop by a tow truck, alamancenews.com reported. A fire official reported to the...
Bixby (OK) to Break Ground on New Fire Station Headquarters Jan. 17
Bixby announced the groundbreaking of the city’s new fire station headquarters is set for Jan. 17, 2023, fox23.com reported. The facility will be a critical part of Bixby Fire Department’s EMS service, as established and approved in a previous bond proposition in 2021, the report said. For more...
Electric vs. Hydronic Radiant Floor Heating Systems
Choose the best infloor heating system. We cover the pros and cons of electric systems and hot water (hydronic) systems for comfort and space heating. Electric are easier and usually cheaper to install. Hydronic are ideal if you already have a boiler. The Benefits of Infloor Heat. Once you shed...
Lisbon (OH) Fire Department Gets New $64K Fire Truck
Lisbon Fire Department has a new truck, thanks to a grant from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office, wkbn.com reported. The new fire command vehicle, put into service last Friday, is fully equipped and will be used to transport firefighters to emergency calls, the report said. The truck replaces a...
ePropelled launches new energy-efficient electric pump motors for domestic and industrial applications
EPropelled, a leading provider of electric propulsion systems and power generation solutions, recently announced a new line of energy-efficient electric pump motors. The new sustainability motors include the SM1650 and SM3000 Pool Series designed to be used with pools, spas and industrial applications. The motors provide optimized energy efficiency, reduced noise, and are compact and lightweight.
Centerville (OH)’s New Pumper Truck Put in Service Within 30 Minutes of Arrival
A new $394,000 pumper truck was delivered to Centerville Fire Rescue on Monday, ktvo.com reported. Within 30 minutes of its arrival, the department said the truck was dispatched to assist on a medical call, the report said. The new top-mount pumper has a 1,250-gallon tank, 250 gallons bigger than the...
Leaking Roofs, Rats and Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable’ Conditions at Aging Fire Stations in Melrose (MA)
After getting a tip, NBC10 investigators looked into the conditions at the aging fire stations in Melrose. Emails obtained via a public records request revealed no shortage of problems, including no heat in the winter, rodents, water leaks and raw sewage, the report said. After receiving a “Small Town Secrets”...
Top Tips to Help Save Energy from a Leading HVAC Company
Originally Posted On: https://oakpointhvac.com/top-tips-to-help-save-energy-from-a-leading-hvac-company/. Top Tips to Help Save Energy from a Leading HVAC Company. With the price of home heating fuel and energy expenses that are always on the rise, %COMPANY% is proud to be an HVAC company that looks for ways to help people save money on heating and cooling expenses.
Sustainable Fuel Options For Your Wood Burning Fireplace
A fireplace brings warmth to a home but it also brings pollutants to the air. Sustainable fuel options, though, may allow you to still enjoy your home's hearth.
Fire Apparatus of the Day: January 12, 2023
Seagrave—Pleasant Hill (IA) Fire Department 95-foot Aerialscope quint. Marauder stainless-steel tilt cab and chassis; Cummins X12 500-hp engine; Waterous S100D 2,000-gpm single-stage pump; ProPoly 300-gallon polypropylene water tank; Harrison 10-kW generator. Dealer: Brett Romberg, Seagrave Fire Apparatus, Clintonville, WI. PREVIOUS PHOTO OF THE DAY >>. MORE FIRE APPARATUS ARTICLES...
