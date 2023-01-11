Read full article on original website
Women can be prosecuted for taking abortion pills, says Alabama attorney general
One week after the federal government made it easier to get abortion pills, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday that women in Alabama who use those pills to end pregnancies could be prosecuted. That’s despite wording in Alabama’s new Human Life Protection Act that criminalizes abortion providers and prevents...
Alabama lawmaker, accused of living out of district, appeals election contest to Supreme Court
An Alabama legislator, accused of not living in the district he was elected to represent in Montgomery, appealed Tuesday to the state Supreme Court. State Rep. David Cole, R-Huntsville, won election to the State House in November but that election is being contested by Elijah Boyd, an opponent in the race running as a Libertarian. Boyd, in contesting the election, said Cole was not rightfully elected because he did not live in House District 10.
The anti-abortion movement just had a mask-off moment in Alabama
This week, Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Republican attorney general, said he sees a path to prosecuting women for having abortions in his state. This was a bit of a faux pas: a moment of letting slip the mask that the anti-abortion movement always tries to keep on. Alabama’s abortion ban,...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands.
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Alabama official “caught stuffing ballots” in Democratic primary: prosecutors
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Education budget chair says Alabama taxpayers could receive $500 million in rebates
The chair of the Alabama Senate education budget committee said today he expects a proposal for rebates to Alabama taxpayers totaling about $500 million later this year. Sen. Arthur Orr, a Republican from Decatur, said decisions remain about specifics in the legislation. Orr said the rebates are possible because the state has a surplus of $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion in the Education Trust Fund.
At least 6 killed as Tornado, thunderstorms strike central Alabama
Jan 12 (Reuters) - At least six people were killed in central Alabama on Thursday as thunderstorms and at least one tornado swept through the region, local officials said. An Autauga County Sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that six people had died in the storm, but she said she had no further details.
After state twice runs out of time, Alabama Supreme Court ends midnight deadline for executions
A change in the way Alabama sets execution dates for inmates sitting on death row was approved Thursday by the state’s highest court, allowing for an execution warrant to be issued for a time frame rather than a single day. The Alabama Supreme Court on Thursday approved a rule...
Mike Rogers part of GOP fight against military ‘wokeism’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California vowed the Republican-controlled chamber would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine. Rep. Jim Jordan, R- Ohio, floated the idea of reducing the number of general officers and doing away with “woke” social policies in the military to cut down wasteful spending.
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Mo Brooks: House panel secretly signed off on $39,000 increase to congressional compensation
While the public was distracted with college bowl games and New Year’s celebrations, a House committee secretly changed a congressional handbook guiding House operations that effectively amounts to at least a $39,000 pay increase, according to former Rep. Mo Brooks. The Members’ Congressional Handbook, which includes regulations such as...
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Abortion: AG Steve Marshall has a ‘very particular set of skills’ to punish women
“I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don’t have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you.” - Liam Neeson, Taken (Apologies to Mr. Neeson for borrowing this movie quote for my sketchy purposes.)
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard
The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
