Jan. 13. By Dave Vieser. On the heels of a communication snafu on New Years Day, Cornelius residents are now advised that the trash and recycling pickup for Martin Luther King Day on Monday is supposed to be normal. We say normal because there is a complication impacting Waste Pro, the town’s trash/recycling firm according to Assistant Town Manager Tyler Beardsley.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO