Davidson, NC

5K in April will raise awareness of rare medical condition

Jan. 13. Project Change, a non-profit that seeks to raise awareness of Craniofacial Fibrous Dysplasia with McCune Albright Syndrome, will hold a 5K April 22 in Mooresville. Juliet Thomas said her son, 10 year-old Cash Thomas, was diagnosed with the rare and debilitating bone disease in his face. Background. It...
MOORESVILLE, NC
E-books a million: Char-Meck Library hits a record

Jan. 12. A record-breaking 1.7 million digital books were checked out from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in 2022, highlighting the importance of e-books, audiobooks and other digital content. Top 5 e-book titles. 1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave. 2. Verity by Colleen Hoover. 3. Apples Never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Garbage pickup on regular schedule Monday

Jan. 13. By Dave Vieser. On the heels of a communication snafu on New Years Day, Cornelius residents are now advised that the trash and recycling pickup for Martin Luther King Day on Monday is supposed to be normal. We say normal because there is a complication impacting Waste Pro, the town’s trash/recycling firm according to Assistant Town Manager Tyler Beardsley.
CORNELIUS, NC

