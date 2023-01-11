Syndication: Online Athens

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

By Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
Monday night's College Football Playoff title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU was the least watched FBS championship since the Bowl Championship Series era started 24 years ago, according to a report by Sports Business Journal.

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

