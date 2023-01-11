View live updates and discuss the game between the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (14-2, 5-1 ACC, No. 39 Kenpom) is coming off an 88-72 win over Boston College on Wednesday to bounce back after their first loss since before Thanksgiving. ... NC State (13-4, 3-3, No. 36 Kenpom) has won five of six since falling 80-73 to Miami on Dec. 10. ... Miami is in second place in the ACC, trailing only Clemson at 6-0 while NC State is tied for eighth ... Miami enters 12th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (116.7) and 121st in defensive efficiency (101.3) and first in offense and third in defense in conference games. ... NC State is 35th nationally in offense (112.3) and 50th in defense (96.5) and 10th on offense, fourth in defense in ACC games. ... Miami has won the last three in the series with NC State's last win in 2020.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO