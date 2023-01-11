Read full article on original website
Live Game Thread: No. 16 Hurricanes basketball at NC State
View live updates and discuss the game between the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (14-2, 5-1 ACC, No. 39 Kenpom) is coming off an 88-72 win over Boston College on Wednesday to bounce back after their first loss since before Thanksgiving. ... NC State (13-4, 3-3, No. 36 Kenpom) has won five of six since falling 80-73 to Miami on Dec. 10. ... Miami is in second place in the ACC, trailing only Clemson at 6-0 while NC State is tied for eighth ... Miami enters 12th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (116.7) and 121st in defensive efficiency (101.3) and first in offense and third in defense in conference games. ... NC State is 35th nationally in offense (112.3) and 50th in defense (96.5) and 10th on offense, fourth in defense in ACC games. ... Miami has won the last three in the series with NC State's last win in 2020.
UNC’s Pete Nance Strikes Uncertain Tone on Injury Return Status
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pete Nance isn’t sure if his strained back will allow him to return this weekend for North Carolina’s next basketball game, and he’s not entirely certain on the specifics of the manner in which the injury originally occurred about two weeks ago.
wina.com
The Cavalier Women Fall to UNC 70-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-4, 2-4 ACC) suffered a heartbreaking 70-59 loss to No. 22 North Carolina (11-5, 2-3 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 12) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers led 57-48 with 6:46 to play following a Carole Miller three-point shot, but...
UNC Basketball: No Bacot, No Nance… big problem?
The UNC basketball program will likely be without two big contributors on Saturday. Can they battle through and secure a victory on the road?. Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are still looking for their first true road victory during the 2022-2023 season. They’ll look to capture it on Saturday, as they take on Kenny Payne and the struggling Louisville Cardinals.
Wake Forest Basketball at Boston College preview
I’ve got good news and bad news for ya!The good news is the Demon Deacons are favored tonight and your Wednesday night nemesis (Cory Alexander) won’t be calling.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia picks up O lineman from portal: But still no coach, and numbers lacking
The transfer portal taketh – Virginia lost D2 commit Daijon Parker to Iowa earlier this week – but then it giveth something back. The something back comes in the form of Houston transfer Ugonna Nnanna, a 6’4”, 300-pound offensive tackle with three years of eligibility remaining.
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
WR transfer Devin Carter flips to West Virginia
Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced Wednesday night that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. Carter committed to Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl win over Utah. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend and was in the Penn State student directory at the beginning of the week, but never officially enrolled in or attended classes.
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
Watch/Listen: Inside Carolina Live, Saturday 10a-12p
What: Inside Carolina Live with Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell. Where: 97.9 the Hill, WCHL or stream it here - https://listen.streamon.fm/wchl. CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Inside Carolina Live, in partnership with the Chapel Hill Media Group (97.9 The Hill WCHL and Chapelboro.com), continues to bring you the fun and informative radio discussion for North Carolina sports with hosts Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell joined each Saturday morning by Inside Carolina experts, former Tar Heels and other personalities throughout the Carolina universe. Get in the game each week on the IC message boards, on Twitter or in the live YouTube chats during the show for opportunities to have your questions answered and a chance to win a Johnny T-Shirt gift certificate for the best question of the day!
alamancenews.com
Legendary Burlington track & field athlete to be inducted into state hall of fame posthumously
UNC considers him “Father of Track & Field” in North Carolina. E.V. Patterson’s legacy lives on in the manner of the former Burlington standout’s upcoming induction into the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame. This one goes back more...
cbs19news
UVA's Williams named WISE Woman of the Year
NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia’s Director of Athletics has been recognized by a national organization. According to a release, Women in Sports and Events will be hosting its 27th WISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York in March. This event will be...
Legendary Madison educator and coach dies
A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
rhinotimes.com
Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell
The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
