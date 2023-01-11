Read full article on original website
Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice
The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
Sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in California; suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy in California has been shot and killed in the line of duty, officials say. A suspect is also reportedly in custody. Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter Friday afternoon confirmed that a deputy was shot and said that the officer was taken to an area hospital. where he later died from his injuries.
Last Year: Two, El Monte Police Officers Killed In Motel Shootout
LAPD facing likely suit over fatal shooting of man with knife undergoing mental crisis
The family of a man fatally shot by LAPD officers last week is demanding the DA prosecute the officers involved and plans to file a lawsuit.
Long Beach PD released photo of weapons owned by man who threatened co-workers
Authorities released a photo today of the cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.
Female robbed at gunpoint in Canyon Country, suspect outstanding
A suspect remains outstanding following a Friday afternoon armed robbery in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a female was robbed at gunpoint at 12:16 p.m. in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
Police Body Cam Footage Shows L.A. Teacher Who Died After Being Tased Multiple Times
The death of Keenan Anderson, 31, is causing an outcry among activists and his family after the Black high school teacher’s fatal interaction with the Los Angeles Police Department. On Jan. 3, LAPD used a taser on Anderson during the aftermath of a traffic accident, which later resulted in his death from a reported heart attack.
Riverside deputy, former San Diego Police officer fatally shot in Lake Elsinore
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena
Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 21. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
Mayor Bass Calls LAPD’s Recent Killing Of Three Black Men ‘Deeply Disturbing’
In just two days, three men of color were killed by LAPD, one of which involved a Black man who was having a mental health crisis. The post Mayor Bass Calls LAPD’s Recent Killing Of Three Black Men ‘Deeply Disturbing’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana
A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino
A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
Hit-and-run suspect sought in East Los Angeles; reward offered
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left him hospitalized in East Los Angeles. The collision happened on Dec. 24 as the male victim was walking across Huntington Drive on Kendall Avenue around 3:40 p.m. said Los Angeles Police. The victim was walking with his dog and using a crosswalk […]
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man
A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
Orange County mother facing prison after son is exposed to fentanyl
An Orange County woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she was charged with four counts related to child abuse and endangerment after her young son was exposed to fentanyl and stopped breathing. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine, has been charged with “one felony count of child abuse and endangerment, two misdemeanor […]
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
Prisoner back in custody after escaping inside Riverside hospital
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A prisoner is back in custody after briefly escaping while in custody at Riverside University Health Hospital Friday morning. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was located in an area inaccessible to patients or staff. The inmate is now back in custody. The hospital...
