Pasadena, CA

KTLA

Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice

The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Female robbed at gunpoint in Canyon Country, suspect outstanding

A suspect remains outstanding following a Friday afternoon armed robbery in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a female was robbed at gunpoint at 12:16 p.m. in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFGate

Police Body Cam Footage Shows L.A. Teacher Who Died After Being Tased Multiple Times

The death of Keenan Anderson, 31, is causing an outcry among activists and his family after the Black high school teacher’s fatal interaction with the Los Angeles Police Department. On Jan. 3, LAPD used a taser on Anderson during the aftermath of a traffic accident, which later resulted in his death from a reported heart attack.
pasadenanow.com

Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena

Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 21. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino

A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hit-and-run suspect sought in East Los Angeles; reward offered

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left him hospitalized in East Los Angeles. The collision happened on Dec. 24 as the male victim was walking across Huntington Drive on Kendall Avenue around 3:40 p.m. said Los Angeles Police. The victim was walking with his dog and using a crosswalk […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man

A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
CAMARILLO, CA
KTLA

Orange County mother facing prison after son is exposed to fentanyl

An Orange County woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she was charged with four counts related to child abuse and endangerment after her young son was exposed to fentanyl and stopped breathing. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine, has been charged with “one felony count of child abuse and endangerment, two misdemeanor […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
foxla.com

Prisoner back in custody after escaping inside Riverside hospital

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A prisoner is back in custody after briefly escaping while in custody at Riverside University Health Hospital Friday morning. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was located in an area inaccessible to patients or staff. The inmate is now back in custody. The hospital...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

