aircargonews.net
Save the date: Air Cargo News Awards 2023
This year’s Air Cargo News Awards will take place on Thursday, October 12 at the London Syon Park Hilton close to Heathrow Airport. The awards are in their 39th year and honour those companies who have invested in providing great customer service, operational excellence and innovative technologies. This event...
aircargonews.net
Flexport to cut back “overstaffed” workforce by 20%
Flexport has announced it is trimming the number of staff it employees by around 20% in response to expected reduced volumes following increasingly challenging economic conditions. According to a release on the freight forwarders blog, Flexport co-chief executives Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen issued a note to employees on January...
aircargonews.net
ACI Europe calls for review of environment permit set to curb cargo at Liege
Airports Council International (ACI) Europe has said a new environmental permit will see cargo specialist Liege Airport lose business to competitors. The association of airport operators called for a review of the environment permit that is expected to curb cargo operations at the Belgium airport – which is already reporting reduced volumes – and see shippers, forwarders and airlines to turn to other airports in Europe.
aircargonews.net
NEO Air Charter appoints Flett for Nordics expansion
German cargo charter broker NEO Air Charter has appointed Ian Flett to the new position of regional sales manager, Nordic region. Based in Denmark, Flett will promote the company’s services to forwarders and logistics service providers with customers in the industrial, government and humanitarian aid sectors throughout Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.
aircargonews.net
Freightos and WebCargo report rapid rise in online bookings in 2022
Online booking portal Freightos has seen a rapid increase in the number of bookings it has registered as the platform has continued to add airlines and the industry has continued to adapt to a digital environment. Freightos recorded a 154.3% year-on-year increase in transactions to 668,185 in 2022, while in...
aircargonews.net
Management change for Lufthansa Cargo’s heyworld
Lufthansa Cargo’s e-commerce logistics startup heyworld will be jointly managed by Boris Hueske and Nikola Todic from February 1. Both will succeed Timo Schamber, who has been managing director of heyworld since its foundation and has decided to devote himself to new tasks outside heyworld and Lufthansa Group. As...
Goldman Sachs plans to nudge out an additional 800 staffers by skimping on bonuses after already laying off more than 3,000 employees, report says
"The expectation is people will quit the following week," a source close to the bank told the New York Post about forthcoming "skimpy" bonuses.
aircargonews.net
Liege Airport’s cargo volumes take a hit
Liege Airport registered a double-digit percentage decline in air cargo volumes last year as the loss of a large customer and the resumption of bellyhold operations elsewhere took their toll. The airport handled 1.1m tonnes of freight last year, which is 19.3% down on the 1.4m tonnes processed in 2021.
aircargonews.net
AIA adds to senior management team
GSSA Airbridge International Agencies (AIA) Cargo has added to its senior management team in Europe. AIA has appointed Dovile Morris as its new vice president commercial & network and Karolina Hill as Germany country manager. Based at AIA’s headquarters in Heathrow, Morris will be tasked with assisting AIA’S chief commercial...
aircargonews.net
Mountain Air Cargo is first to operate Textron Aviation’s Cessna SkyCourier freighter
FexEx feeder airline Mountain Air Cargo has become the first to operate Textron Aviation’s new Cessna SkyCourier freighter. “The generation of C408 Feeder aircraft has commenced. MAC first to operate the new C408 SkyCourier,” said Mountain Air Cargo in a website update. In May, Textron Aviation delivered the...
aircargonews.net
No signs of Chinese New Year rise in air cargo demand
Any hopes of a surge in air cargo demand ahead of the Chinese New Year/Lunar New Year holiday appear to have faded as economic pressures continue to put the breaks on consumer spending. The two-week holiday this year falls on January 22 but industry players are not expecting to see...
aircargonews.net
Air Canada Cargo’s freighter frenzy
For an airline that stripped itself of maindeck passenger-cargo combination aircraft and freighters in the 1990s, Air Canada is certainly now making up for lost time. The airline’s current freighter order book represents a hefty financial investment. Air Canada Cargo currently has three Boeing B767 freighters that have been...
