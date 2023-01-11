Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Iowans voice their opinions as 'school choice' bill passes out of Senate subcommittee
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday, the Students First Act, also known as Governor Reynolds' "school choice" bill passed out of the Senate subcommittee. The room was packed with Iowans for and against the proposal, and that doesn't even include the number of people who joined online. Each person was...
ktvo.com
Deadline approaching for Iowa farmers to apply to a beneficial program
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa farmers and landowners are running out of time to apply to a beneficial program. The deadline to apply to the Cover Crop Insurance Program is Friday. Eligible Iowans may receive a $5 per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums. The program is in...
ktvo.com
Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama
WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
ktvo.com
Cold case arrest: Man charged in 2004 Missouri killing
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) -- A man has been charged with murder and jailed in a case that baffled police for nearly two decades -- the death of a woman whose decapitated torso was found at a Missouri rest stop along Interstate 70. Mike A. Clardy of St. Louis County...
