BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- The Bridgewater-Raritan boys bowling team swept to a 7-0 victory over Franklin on Tuesday.

Michael Lentini posted the high set for the Panthers (6-1) with a score of 535 that included a high game of 189.

Joe Barron was the lone Panther bowler to reach 200 in a single game. His three-game total was 495. Zach Leon bowled a 506 set in the victory.