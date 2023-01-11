Read full article on original website
DA: Life in prison for suspect in a drug robbery killing
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2017 murder of a teenager during a drug robbery in Visalia, officials with the Tulare County District’s Attorney Office announced on Friday. Court documents say, on May 28, 2017, 23-year-old Noah Fox and 24-year-old […]
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
Glendale police seize thousands of fentanyl pills, meth, heroin in bust Friday
A man is in custody after Glendale police seized thousands of fentanyl pills, along with other drugs during a bust Friday.
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
AZFamily
Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
foxnebraska.com
Two charged after pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Two men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found more than six pounds of cocaine mixed with fentanyl in their vehicle during a traffic stop near Sutherland. Celso Carillo, 43, of Beryl, Utah, and Alfonso Carillo, 25, of Tolleson, Arizona, are both charged...
sjvsun.com
Feds, Fresno Sheriff nab drug kingpin freed on zero-dollar bail
One week after a legal snafu led to the free release of a major Los Angeles-based drug distributor from Fresno County Jail, law enforcement officials announced that he was re-arrested on Tuesday. At the center of the catch-and-release of Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, was Fresno County’s zero-dollar bail policy, enacted during...
KTAR.com
MCSO detention officer arrested, accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl, meth into jail
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Wednesday a detention officer accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into a jail was arrested. Andres Salazar, who worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail, had been coordinating with inmates to smuggle the pills into the jail, Penzone said during...
goldrushcam.com
Man Leads Deputies on Chase After Stolen Vehicle Spotted in Oakhurst, Pursuit Ends After Spike Strips Deployed Near 22 Mile House
January 13, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. On January 12, 2023, around 3:45 p.m., Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the Mountain Patrol Unit located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 41/Highway 49 in Oakhurst. Deputies attempted a vehicle stop...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect involved in deadly traffic collision in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day. Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, January 13, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, January 13, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
DOJ: Clovis man sentenced for over $2 million in fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis auto dealer was sentenced on Friday for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft according to the Department of Justice. Court documents say 60-year-old Scott Radtke of Clovis owned California Motoring Company, a car dealership in Clovis. As early as January 1, 2016, through June 2017, Radtke executed a […]
12news.com
New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released
PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
Suspect’s girlfriend dead in Fresno County homicide, deputies say
RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest following the death of his girlfriend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Monday around 10:00 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a homicide. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue, near […]
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday morning.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
