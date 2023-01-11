Read full article on original website
Top 10 Jeff Beck Songs
News broke on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that legendary guitarist and songwriter Jeff Beck died. He was 78. The British-born artist, who famously enjoyed a musical friendship with actor-turned-guitar player Johnny Depp, influenced countless artists during his storied career. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer himself was influenced by early American blues players like Buddy Guy, Les Paul, and Muddy Waters.
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Legend, Dead at 89
Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer best known for penning "Four Strong Winds," has died at age 89. The news was confirmed via his Facebook page, which noted that the singer passed away from "on-going health complications" on Dec. 29 at his ranch in Alberta, Canada. Born in Victoria, Canada...
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78. Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. The post Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78 appeared first on KION546.
Q&A: John Oates says he's 'always been a roots musician' ahead of St. Pete show with Guthrie Trapp
Oates wants to be remembered for more than his ‘80s hits.
Jared James Nichols is back with a feast of loud-ass guitar
Nashville guitarist Jared James Nichols returns with self-titled fourth album after horror tour accident
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
NEW BOOK: Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries (aka the Starving Years)
Stewart Copeland is working on a new book called "Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries (aka the Starving Years)." It will feature copies of his diaries from 1976 to 1979, handmade poster designs, and previously unpublished photos...all covering how the band came together. There's no release date yet, but you can...
Blue Note Records announces massive vinyl reissue series
Blue Note Records has announced the upcoming 2023 line-up for the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The acclaimed series is produced by the “Tone Poet” Joe Harley and features all-analog, 180g audiophile vinyl reissues that are mastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray of Cohearent Audio. Tone Poet vinyl is manufactured at RTI in Camarillo, California, and packaged in deluxe gatefold tip-on jackets. The titles were once again handpicked by Harley and include acknowledged treasures of the Blue Note catalog as well as underrated classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note umbrella including Pacific Jazz.
'A great soul who did great music'
Stevie Wonder didn’t shy away from sharing his feelings after hearing about the passing of his friend and guitarist, Jeff Beck, who died earlier this week at age 78. Wonder called Beck “a great soul who did great music.”. Free Press music writer and critic Brian McCollum spoke...
Remembering Anita Pointer | The legendary singer's roots in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're starting 2023 without a Grammy-winning music pioneer. Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters died on New Year's Eve at the age of 74 from cancer. You may know some of the classics like 'Jump' and 'Neutron Dance.'. The Pointer Sisters were legendary, making timeless...
David Byrne & Fatboy Slim’s Imelda Marcos Musical Is Coming To Broadway
Way back in 2010, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim joined forces for Here Lies Love, a concept album about Imelda Marcos, the wife of Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Even when it was just an album, Here Lies Love was an ambitious undertaking; it had guest vocals from singers like Santigold, Florence Welch, Cyndi Lauper, and Tori Amos. In 2013, director Alex Timbers adapted Here Lies Love into a rock musical, which debuted off Broadway at the Public Theater. Over the years, there have been a few productions of Here Lies Love around the world. Now, it’s coming to Broadway.
Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
Joni Mitchell will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday that Mitchell will be honored with an all-star tribute concert on March 1 in Washington, D.C. “Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” will premiere on PBS nationwide on March 31.More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne to Be Honored at the Black Music Collective's Pre-Grammy EventNirvana, The Supremes, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement AwardsClive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie...
Bob Dylan Releases Original “Not Dark Yet” from Upcoming Bootleg Series
Bob Dylan has offered fans a trip in his wayback machine with the original version of “Not Dark Yet,” a recent sample from his latest bootleg release. The original version of “Not Dark Yet” – recorded on Jan. 11, 1997 at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida – features a sped-up arrangement, lifted by a swinging soul and slow grooving style. “Not Dark Yet” follows the previously released alternate version of “Love Sick,” which dropped when the bootleg collection was announced.
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
