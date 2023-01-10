Newland's Roach deserves to be on postage stamp

Max Roach, one of the giants of the jazz world, was born in January 1924 in Newland Township in Pasquotank County.

Thus, we currently find ourselves one year away from the centennial of this legendary drummer, who served as an important innovator in the evolution of this great American music. He was the first jazz artist to receive a MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellowship.

During his early childhood, his immediate Roach family joined the historic African-American migration to northern states and settled in Brooklyn, New York. However, it appears from historical data that Roach never lost his connection to the “northern” part of Pasquotank County. In fact, there is film footage of him returning to services at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Newland.

Undoubtedly, there will be many national and international centennial tributes to the musical talents and the jazz contributions of Roach, who passed away in 2007. Perhaps, some programming can be developed in Elizabeth City and in Pasquotank County during the next couple of years.

Max Roach has been nominated for an honorary U.S. postage stamp. It would be wonderful if Albemarle area residents can mail letters of support for a Max Roach stamp to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee at 475 L’Enfant Plaza, SW, Room 3300, Washington, DC 20260-3501.

EDDIE DAVIS

Durham