ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Newland's Roach deserves to be on postage stamp

By Julian Eure
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Max Roach, one of the giants of the jazz world, was born in January 1924 in Newland Township in Pasquotank County.

Thus, we currently find ourselves one year away from the centennial of this legendary drummer, who served as an important innovator in the evolution of this great American music. He was the first jazz artist to receive a MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellowship.

During his early childhood, his immediate Roach family joined the historic African-American migration to northern states and settled in Brooklyn, New York. However, it appears from historical data that Roach never lost his connection to the “northern” part of Pasquotank County. In fact, there is film footage of him returning to services at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Newland.

Undoubtedly, there will be many national and international centennial tributes to the musical talents and the jazz contributions of Roach, who passed away in 2007. Perhaps, some programming can be developed in Elizabeth City and in Pasquotank County during the next couple of years.

Max Roach has been nominated for an honorary U.S. postage stamp. It would be wonderful if Albemarle area residents can mail letters of support for a Max Roach stamp to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee at 475 L’Enfant Plaza, SW, Room 3300, Washington, DC 20260-3501.

EDDIE DAVIS

Durham

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

Woman found dead along dirt path in Wight County

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in a remote area in Isle of Wight County. Deputies were called to the Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, Virginia, for a report of a dead...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Etheridge offered Ahoskie Manager’s position

AHOSKIE – Elected town officials here have made an offer to an individual in an effort to fill the vacant position of Town Manager. Leigh Etheridge has been offered the job, conditional on a background check, drug screening, and credit check. Those conditions were still pending as of Tuesday of this week.
AHOSKIE, NC
police1.com

Kill Devil Hills Police Department - Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

$$55,000. Negotiable based on training and experience. annual. $$57,000. Negotiable based on training and experience. annual. This is an entry-level sworn law enforcement position (PO-1). The position entails diverse duties, which may be physically and psychologically demanding. These duties include community policing, patrol procedures, criminal investigations, accident investigations, preliminary investigations, and traffic enforcement. The department offers a progressive career development plan for ambitious employees seeking professional growth. The candidate will receive a 5% increase in salary upon successful completion of a one-year probationary period. Candidates selected for further consideration must submit to a medical exam, psychological testing, and an extensive background investigation. The department will also require the candidate to successfully complete a field-training program. Applicants must satisfy the certification requirements of Basic Law Enforcement Training as outlined by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. Applicants must have a valid N.C. driver's license, H.S. diploma or GED (Degree from accredited college preferred) & NC Basic Law Enforcement Training certification. The salary range for this position is $50,897 - $78,890 with an excellent benefits package.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

3 people dead after Pasquotank County structure fire

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 people are dead after a structure fire in Pasquotank County. Deputies say they were dispatched around 12:33 A.M. on Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed with visible flames throughout the structure. After...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington County Schools preparing for new facility

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy