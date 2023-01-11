Read full article on original website
Firefighting Academy graduates 28 new firefighters
Firefighter recruits from across the state graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy(MFA) Friday in Springfield.
healthcarenews.com
AdCare Hospital Promotes Kim Walker to Assistant Director of Nursing
WORCESTER — AdCare Hospital has promoted Kim Walker, RN to the newly created position of assistant director of Nursing. “Kim has been with AdCare for over eight years, starting as an LPN staff nurse and coming up through the ranks to a nurse manager,” said Fred Trapassi Jr., regional CEO. “Kim is one of the most conscientious and dedicated staff members we have.”
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Insufficient ticket sales cause Holyoke High School North prom cancellation
Holyoke High School North staff had to make a difficult decision on Monday to cancel the school’s Junior/Senior Prom.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
3 Connecticut high school students selected for Disney mentoring workshop
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut high school students are heading to Disney!. But it's not a vacation. Instead, they'll take part in the Disney Dreamers Academy program. The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida hosts the educational mentoring program. Students from across the country, including the three from Connecticut, will descend on the resort from March 23 through 26 for the 16th annual event.
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
westernmassnews.com
We’re Hiring Wednesday: MassHire Springfield Career Center
(WGGB/WSHM) - MassHire Springfield Career Center operated as FutureWorks Career Center from 1996 to 2018. They changed their name as part of a statewide rebranding of career centers to better link our services. They are more than a website. They are local people interacting with local job seekers and businesses. They assist people in building their skill sets to meet the needs of businesses. Advance your job search and career through their many workshops and career training options. MassHire Springfield offers companies a variety of recruitment options ranging from large job expos, to on-site recruitment options for individual companies. They are the resource for meeting staffing needs. Their goal is to match the needs of people looking for work to those of our business partners.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
healthcarenews.com
Baystate Health’s Mobile Blood Donation Team Coming to Palmer in 2023
PALMER — Due to the holiday season and a surge in winter illnesses, Baystate Health’s blood supply has dwindled, and there is an urgent need for blood donors. The Baystate Health Blood Donation team will host a blood drive at Baystate Wing Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, blood drives will be held the first Wednesday of every other month throughout the year at Baystate Wing, including on April 5, June 7, Aug. 2, Oct. 4, and Dec. 6.
thereminder.com
Chicopee School Committee unveils superintendent search finalists
CHICOPEE – Chicopee Public Schools Acting Superintendent Alvin Morton, Lee-Tyringham Union 29 School District Superintendent Michael J. Richard and Windham Public Schools Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives Marcus L. Ware were named as the three finalists for Chicopee’s ongoing superintendent search during the School Committee’s Jan. 4 meeting.
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
City of Holyoke names new director of Department Public Works
Carl Rossi of Clifton, New Jersey has been named director of the Department of Public Works for the City of Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
Bristol Press
Family-owned jeweler in Glastonbury raises additional funds in honor of fallen Bristol police officers
A family-owned jeweler in Glastonbury has now raised over $6,000 for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. Baribault Jewelers on Monday hosted a daylong charity event in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, providing coffee, donuts and photo opportunities with police. “What an amazing outpouring of love that the Connecticut...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Italian restaurant in Springfield
A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
