healthcarenews.com
AdCare Hospital Promotes Kim Walker to Assistant Director of Nursing
WORCESTER — AdCare Hospital has promoted Kim Walker, RN to the newly created position of assistant director of Nursing. “Kim has been with AdCare for over eight years, starting as an LPN staff nurse and coming up through the ranks to a nurse manager,” said Fred Trapassi Jr., regional CEO. “Kim is one of the most conscientious and dedicated staff members we have.”
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
thisweekinworcester.com
Northborough Nurse Gets More than 4 Years in Prison for Tampering with Morphine
BOSTON - A registered nurse was sentenced to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Thursday on charges related to tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 42, of Northborough, pleaded guilty on March 8, 2022, to one count...
Double play: WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Worcester schoolteacher to marry
WORCESTER — On March 4, 2022, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg stood on the front steps of Gates Lane Elementary School to announce a new mentor program for students. Steinberg was in the midst of an interview when a woman, bundled up for the cold weather, exited the school and walked past the...
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
elms.edu
Megan Keyes, Fall ‘22
Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and Security, and Computer Science. After earning my associate’s degree in computer security at Greenfield Community College, I transferred to Elms College to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Technology and Security. My advisor at Greenfield recommended that I go to Elms. I originally wasn’t interested in earning a bachelor’s; I just wanted to get my associate’s and be done with school. But then I decided I wanted to learn more.
City of Holyoke names new director of Department Public Works
Carl Rossi of Clifton, New Jersey has been named director of the Department of Public Works for the City of Holyoke.
Sparks fly between prosecution and witness in trial of Springfield officer accused of lying about role in Nathan Bill’s assault
SPRINGFIELD — Testimony got testy in Hampden Superior Court on the fourth day of the trial of a police officer accused of lying to investigators about his role in an off-duty brawl with a group of four Black patrons at Nathan Bill’s bar. On trial is suspended police...
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire DA's office charges five individuals following Pittsfield search warrant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Five people are facing weapon and drug charges following a search warrant executed in Pittsfield this week. Five individuals were arrested for items found during the execution of a search warrant in Pittsfield. The search warrant was conducted at 110 Pontoosuc Avenue and 91 Dalton Avenue by...
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
westernmassnews.com
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
westernmassnews.com
New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
Wrong way driver on Mass. Pike in Blandford charged with OUI, child endangerment
A New York woman was arrested after a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
FBI agent testifies Springfield Officer Jose Diaz forced him down rabbit holes
SPRINGFIELD — On the second day of the trial of a city police officer accused of sending a criminal investigation awry, an FBI agent testified it took an internal investigation, local, state and federal criminal probes plus a grand jury to determine where Jose Diaz was on April 8, 2015.
