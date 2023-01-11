ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

healthcarenews.com

AdCare Hospital Promotes Kim Walker to Assistant Director of Nursing

WORCESTER — AdCare Hospital has promoted Kim Walker, RN to the newly created position of assistant director of Nursing. “Kim has been with AdCare for over eight years, starting as an LPN staff nurse and coming up through the ranks to a nurse manager,” said Fred Trapassi Jr., regional CEO. “Kim is one of the most conscientious and dedicated staff members we have.”
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery

SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
SOUTHWICK, MA
elms.edu

Megan Keyes, Fall ‘22

Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and Security, and Computer Science. After earning my associate’s degree in computer security at Greenfield Community College, I transferred to Elms College to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Technology and Security. My advisor at Greenfield recommended that I go to Elms. I originally wasn’t interested in earning a bachelor’s; I just wanted to get my associate’s and be done with school. But then I decided I wanted to learn more.
westernmassnews.com

Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLANDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA

