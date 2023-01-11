PALMER — Due to the holiday season and a surge in winter illnesses, Baystate Health’s blood supply has dwindled, and there is an urgent need for blood donors. The Baystate Health Blood Donation team will host a blood drive at Baystate Wing Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, blood drives will be held the first Wednesday of every other month throughout the year at Baystate Wing, including on April 5, June 7, Aug. 2, Oct. 4, and Dec. 6.

PALMER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO