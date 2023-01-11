Read full article on original website
Baystate Health’s Mobile Blood Donation Team Coming to Palmer in 2023
PALMER — Due to the holiday season and a surge in winter illnesses, Baystate Health’s blood supply has dwindled, and there is an urgent need for blood donors. The Baystate Health Blood Donation team will host a blood drive at Baystate Wing Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, blood drives will be held the first Wednesday of every other month throughout the year at Baystate Wing, including on April 5, June 7, Aug. 2, Oct. 4, and Dec. 6.
