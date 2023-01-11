Today, Amex announced its agreement to acquire Nipendo, an AP automation solution. Over the last few years, Amex has been moving toward building a B2B platform for payments, receivables and P2P procurement. Lately it has made significant strides in this direction; in December, Amex announced its new B2B ecosystem: Amex Business Link. In that vein, Nipendo is the latest in a series of acquisitions and partnerships for Amex, including its acquisition of acompay (a digital payments solution) in 2019 and its recent partnerships with Billtrust and Versapay (both accounts receivable solutions).

