spendmatters.com
Insights from SAP Spend Connect: Can SAP evolve beyond S2P apps and networks to business platforms and ecosystems? [PRO]
Earlier this year, I traveled with a small Spend Matters team to Dallas to attend the SAP Spend Connect conference, the SAP version of the venerable Ariba Live event that met annually for the two decades prior to the pandemic. Like other post-pandemic in-person events, it was a welcome forum for human reconnection of the SAP ISBN (Intelligent Spend Business and Business Network) ecosystem and also the various solution groups (SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass, SAP Concur, SAP S4/HANA and the SAP Business Network) being run under a new integrated management team.
spendmatters.com
Amex to acquire Nipendo: M&A Quick Take and Nipendo background [PRO]
Today, Amex announced its agreement to acquire Nipendo, an AP automation solution. Over the last few years, Amex has been moving toward building a B2B platform for payments, receivables and P2P procurement. Lately it has made significant strides in this direction; in December, Amex announced its new B2B ecosystem: Amex Business Link. In that vein, Nipendo is the latest in a series of acquisitions and partnerships for Amex, including its acquisition of acompay (a digital payments solution) in 2019 and its recent partnerships with Billtrust and Versapay (both accounts receivable solutions).
