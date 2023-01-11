EL PASO, Texas-- The Federal Aviation Administration has just announced it has suffered an outage of its system that alerts pilots and crew to advisories and information for flights. This can affect operations nationwide. The FAA says they are working to fix the problem. US President Joe Biden has ordered a Department of Transportation (DOT) The post Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO