El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents disrupt 49 human smuggling schemes involving 277 migrants in 5 days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted 49 human smuggling schemes and discovered 277 smuggled migrants since Monday. Ysleta Border Patrol agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 62/180 found seven migrants from Mexico who admitted to not having proper immigration documentation to be legally present in the United States, according to Border Patrol.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Border Patrol stops 49 human smuggling attempts during 5-day period

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted 49 human smuggling attempts during a five-day period. That led to the interception of 277 smuggled migrants, from the Ysleta port of entry to Deming in Southern New Mexico. All migrants were medically screened and evaluated. Migrants who fall under Title 42 sere […]
EL PASO, TX
spotlightepnews.com

UMC Conducts First Surgery In Region Using Octaray To Cure AFib

EL PASO, Texas (Jan. 13, 2023) – University Medical Center of El Paso notched another first in the El Paso region Thursday with the successful introduction and use of the Octaray, an advanced heart-mapping catheter to cure AFib. AFib (atrial fibrillation) is when the heart beats too slowly, too...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Children’s Hospital hosting symposium for U.S. surgeons

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Children's Hospital along with Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center is welcoming surgeons from all over the United States for the 2nd Annual Symposium of Cleft Lip and Palate Deformities. The two day symposium will focus on cleft and craniofacial conditions. The event...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local El Paso bakery impacted by nationwide egg shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores. Some local bakeries are now seeing it impact their business. Egg-flation is forcing the owner at Mami's bakery to alter her recipes in order to stay afloat. In business for...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news The post Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Evan Crosby

10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage

EL PASO, Texas-- The Federal Aviation Administration has just announced it has suffered an outage of its system that alerts pilots and crew to advisories and information for flights. This can affect operations nationwide. The FAA says they are working to fix the problem. US President Joe Biden has ordered a Department of Transportation (DOT) The post Flight departures halted across the United States due to FAA system outage appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

U.S. Border officials update vehicle pursuit policy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Border authorities announced Wednesday a policy update to vehicle pursuits involving smugglers and other crime suspects. The policy change comes after an extensive review of the agency’s pursuits. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the new directive will go into effect after several months...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Anthony ISD parent claims her student was left outside during a lockdown

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- The mother of an Anthony ISD student is upset after she claims her son was left outside after the school ordered a lockdown during an intense police chase last Thursday. Valerie Ramirez told ABC-7 she dropped off her 9-year-old son, Zachary, at Anthony Elementary School, but only a few minutes later, The post Anthony ISD parent claims her student was left outside during a lockdown appeared first on KVIA.
ANTHONY, TX

Community Policy