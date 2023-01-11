Friday the 13th might end up being someone’s lucky day. The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-largest in the lottery’s history for the drawing set tonight. The last jackpot was won at $502 million on October 14, when there were two winning tickets from California and Florida, the Mega Millions said. The post $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tonight appeared first on KVIA.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO