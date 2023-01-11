ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Powerball Climbs Again, $404 Million for Saturday Night

No one matched all six numbers in last night's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to an estimated $404 million for Saturday night's drawing. Tomorrow night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $1.34 billion dollars. The winning Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were: 4-8-46-47-48, Powerball: 5. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Highway 98.9

Dreaming of Winning Mega Millions Monster Jackpot in Louisiana

Folk all around Louisiana are dreaming about hitting it big. The latest Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to nearly a billion dollars. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $940 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $483 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tonight

Friday the 13th might end up being someone’s lucky day. The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-largest in the lottery’s history for the drawing set tonight. The last jackpot was won at $502 million on October 14, when there were two winning tickets from California and Florida, the Mega Millions said. The post $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Tonight appeared first on KVIA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy