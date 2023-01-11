Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: HOMER-CENTER, RIVER VALLEY GIRLS TEAMS PICK UP WINS
The Homer-Center girls basketball team won a close match against Penns Manor last night. Todd Marino has the details. In other girls basketball action, River Valley continued to dominate with a win over Northern Cambria. Jake Slebodnick reports. Marion Center girls beat Portage 59-57. The JF team also won over...
GIRLS BASKETBALL, WRESTLING HIGHLIGHT WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE
The River Valley girls keep rolling with a Heritage Conference win over Cambria Heights. Jake Slebodnick has the story. River Valley coach Ricc Brown says his team treats every game as if it’s a playoff game. Marion Center routed Purchase Line, 52-28. Lydia Miller scored 19 points and had...
PORTAGE, UNITED TOPS HERITAGE CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
With the Road to the KCAC, presented by First Commonwealth Bank. approaching, the Heritage Conference released its midseason standings for boys’ basketball. Standings for girls basketball will be released later tonight after games are played.
IUP MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMS TRAVEL TO UPJ TODAY
In College Basketball, the IUP Men’s and Women’s teams are back on the court today against UPJ in Johnstown. The IUP women are trying to break a two-game losing skid, including last Wednesday’s loss to Gannon. IUP is second in the conference in scoring offense (76.8), but has slipped to eighth in the league in scoring defense (60.8). The 94 points allowed to Gannon was the most this season for IUP, including the opening exhibition of the year against Duke (90). UPJ also looking to rebound after losing to Clarion on January 11th.
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Terek Crosby at 1,000 points and counting
Terek Crosby wasn’t sure how many career points he had earlier this season during a holiday tournament at Greensburg Salem. The junior guard from Yough knows now. Crosby became the latest player from his school to reach the 1,000-point milestone Tuesday when he poured in 34 in a 75-40 victory over Mt. Pleasant.
It’s official: George hired at Greensburg Salem and Fazekas rehired at Mt. Pleasant
Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area District school boards met Wednesday and hired and rehired football coaches. Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. The vote was 8-0 to hire George as football coach and Anthony Manley as the baseball coach.
Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings
Two thirds of the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class moved up in 247Sports' class rankings.
2023 6-foot-8 OL Brody and Graysen Riffe Receive Preferred Walk-On Offers From Pitt
Sometimes all it takes to find talent is being in the right place at the right time. The Pitt coaching staff has been familiar with West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida for a while, especially as the staff has watched 2024 quarterback target Trever Jackson, and that’s resulted in a big development. Two of them.
MARK H. SHORT, 54
Mark H. Short, 54, of Derry, PA passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, PA. The son of Eugene D. and Edith M. (Lowman) Short, he was born May 1, 1968, in Indiana, PA. Mark graduated from Indiana High School, Class of 1987. He worked...
MARIE CAMPBELL, 98
Marie R. Campbell, 98, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, January 9, 2023 while residing at Moorehead Place in Indiana with her family by her side. She was born on August 12, 1924 in Heilwood, PA, to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Bielcik) Rohacheck. Marie was an active...
Butler Students Going To Compete On Hometown High Q
A trio of local students will advance to the next round of a regional trivia competition following a recent victory. Butler Area students Charles Simms, David Krainbucher, and Maxwell Channells recently won the first round of Hometown High Q. Their performance on the show will be broadcast on KDKA-TV this...
EVA (HUFFMAN) ERWIN, 77
Eva Jeannette (Huffman) Erwin, 77 of Cresson, formerly of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Jean was born to the late Clyde Edward and Marguerite Louella (Grosse) Huffman in Newark, NJ on December 21, 1945. In her younger years, Jean enjoyed shopping and eating at various local restaurants...
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
LEVITY BREWING WINS PA FARM SHOW AWARD
Another award from the Pennsylvania Farm Show is coming to Indiana County. Levity Brewing Company has announced that one of their popular brews has taken home a blue ribbon. Their brew, “Haze Frehley” won first prize in the IPA category, which is one of the more competitive categories at the PA Farm Show, marking Levity’s fourth win at the Farm Show in the last three years.
US GAS PRICE AVERAGE JUMPS WHILE PA, INDIANA COUNTY AVERAGE FALLS
While the national gas price average has gone up slightly, the statewide and countywide gas price averages went down slightly. The national average cost of a gallon of gas, according to Triple-A, is $3.29 this morning. It is an increase of a penny over last week, and eight cents over the last month. It is also a penny less than last year at this time. The statewide average is $3.63 a gallon, which is three cents less than last week and ten cents lower than last month, but is still 12 cents higher than last year.
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP CRASH
No one was hurt in a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments and state police to Route 22 West near Palmer Road around 12:26 p.m. for the reported crash. Blairsville Fire Department Spokesperson Ab Dettorre said the crash involved one vehicle that crashed into the jersey barrier and ended on the berm.
TWO OF THREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GOLF CART THEFT WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Three preliminary hearings were held today for the suspects involved with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October. The hearings for 22-year-old Jesse Toy and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost, both of Kittanning, were waived and both will head to trial. Meanwhile, the hearing for 22-year-old Mason Meyer of Indiana was continued so he could find legal representation. All three went before District Judge Guy Haberl.
Teen charged for making threats against Conemaugh Valley High School students
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A juvenile in Cambria County has been arrested and charged for making threats against students at Conemaugh Valley High School. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, police were contacted about threats being made against three students who attend Conemaugh Valley High School and an upcoming dance at the school. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh […]
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
