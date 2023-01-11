As a pediatric subspecialist in the division of developmental medicine at our hospital and a mother of two school-aged children, I constantly strive to find new approaches to both parenting and my medical practice. Some of these strategies work well, while others do not. Despite my attempts to believe that my roles as a pediatrician and a parent do not influence each other, the truth is that they are deeply interconnected. These two roles are like two fabrics interwoven to form the garment that I wear every day, one that often needs to be adjusted as I go.

