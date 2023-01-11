Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
‘Hungry for a win’: Badgers hope to bounce back against Hoosiers
MADISON, Wis. — After dropping their last two games, it’s safe to say the Badger men’s basketball team is hungry for a win. The team is set to take on Indiana, another team that is also looking to snap a losing streak, on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers are riding a three-game skid going into the Big Ten battle.
Coach of the Week: Lakeside Lutheran’s Todd Jahns
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Before every game, Todd Jahns gives a pre-game speech, which is nothing out of the ordinary. All coaches do it, but his is a little different. Jahns makes his a lesson that ties basketball and life together to help Lakeside Lutheran prepare for their opponent and their future.
WATCH: What’s going on In the 608 this weekend?
Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Here are some of the events happening in southern Wisconsin over the next few days. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Degree Programs at UW-Platteville Richland Would Be On-Line Only
UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would lose all in-person programming under a draft plan Platteville administrators drew up at the request of University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman. If implemented, the plan would be another blow for Richland Center officials and residents who are trying to save some version of the campus, which has been part of their community for 56 years. Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1st, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes. He asked UW-Platteville officials to draft a plan for the campus and gave administrators a January 15th deadline. That plan calls for any programs through the Richland Center campus going forward will be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary.
UW researchers developing plant-sourced fuel as part of Biden administration’s Transportation Decarbonization plan
MADISON, Wis.- As part of the Biden administration’s plan to cut the transportation sector’s carbon footprint by 2025, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison believe to cut carbon from car, plane, and ship fuel, we should look into the soil at energy crops. “You can think of the...
In the 608: WedPlan Madison’s Ultimate Wedding Show this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – Get ready to start planning your dream wedding at WedPlan Madison’s largest wedding show of the year. It’s happening Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th at the Alliant Energy Center. It’s an opportunity for you to find your perfect wedding team, and get...
Madison-based episode of PBS’ ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’ premieres to crowd at Garver Feed Mill
MADISON, Wis. — A crowd gathered at the Garver Feed Mill Thursday night for the world premiere of an episode of the PBS show “Places to Love with Samantha Brown” featuring all that Madison has to offer. During the episode, Brown tours the Wisconsin State Capitol and...
Teen arrested following convenience store burglary, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 16-year-old boy they said took cigars and vape cartridges from an east side convenience store during a burglary earlier this week. The burglary happened just before 12:10 a.m. Thursday at the Open Pantry convenience store in the 1400 block of Pflaum...
Missing Person in Richland Center
Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
‘Queering Rural Spaces’ exhibition opens at Madison’s Arts + Literature Laboratory
MADISON, Wis. — A photography exhibition exploring the connection between gender and sexual identity with rural living opened Friday in Madison. “Queering Rural Spaces” will be on display at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston Street #100, through March 4, with a closing reception scheduled for Feb. 25.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of...
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
MADISON, Wis. — An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Open Pantry convenience store and BP gas station just after midnight for the reported burglary. The store is on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road, just off of Stoughton Road.
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area.
Richland Center police searching for missing 16-year-old
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Police in Richland Center are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. In a brief social media post Thursday night, the Richland Center Police Department said Kaylee Brown of Richland Center is missing. The post did not provide details about where or when she was last seen, where she may be headed or whether she is believed to be in danger.
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for...
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway
Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
Single Vehicle Crash Involves Argyle Man
At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Green County Deputies responded in the Town of Adams, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by 43 year old Jacob Castello of Argyle who was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and collided with a parked trailer. Castello reported no injuries, was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did deploy. Castello’s vehicle sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene. The trailer sustained minor damage and remained on scene.
