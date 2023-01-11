Read full article on original website
Slide 1 of 22: Delayed by Covid and now the chip shortage, it arrived on US roads in 2022, becoming the first all-electric pickup from a member of the Big Three. Looking back, several other Ford models have enjoyed this level of success. The original Mustang stands out as one of its better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or F-150 Lightning to speak of, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere:
Outside Madison Square Garden, there’s a riot in the works. It’s not here just yet, not exactly—but it’s coming. Dozens and dozens of bulls—each of them weighing nearly a ton and relentlessly trained to be as charismatically, energetically hostile as possible to anyone and everyone with the quixotic, seemingly unfathomable idea of, you know, riding them (what, like a show pony?)—are making their way from goosenecked bull-hauling trailers into their new temporary quarters in the bowels of the Garden, snorting, stomping, stalling, and staring along the way.
