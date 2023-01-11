ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
Is Kalamazoo Really Not That Unique of a City Name?

Every state has weird city names. I'm from Alabama which is notorious for having city names not being pronounced how they look, so I can understand getting accustomed to strange names. But, honestly, Kalamazoo is a weird name. It is, and no one should be pretending it's not. I haven't...
Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday

UPDATE: The 64-year-old Kalamazoo woman who went missing earlier this week has been found and is safe. Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point.
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
KDPS Officer Rescues Kalamazoo Cat From Tree

Kalamazoo first responders prove that rescuing a cat from a tree is not just a clawful cliche romantic comedy thing. What could have been a cat-astrophic event was saved by Public Safety Officer Pena on Monday according to Kalamazoo Public Safety's recent Facebook post. I have no doubt the officer...
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m. We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the...
Fry Crawl? West Michigan Woman Searches For the Best French Fries in Kalamazoo

Don't get me wrong, I love potatoes in all their forms: mashed, baked, tater tots, waffle fries-- as long as it's a starchy carbohydrate, I'm in!. But what lengths would you go to in order to find the best french fries around? One West Michigan woman has made it her quest to find the best fries in Kalamazoo for the sake of her father. Confused? Keep reading!
