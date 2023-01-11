Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
Battle Creek Favorite, Torti Taco, Adding New Third Location in Marshall, MI
A bit of spice is coming to town as one of Southwest Michigan's favorite Mexican restaurants revealed that Marshall, MI will soon be home to their third and newest location. If you're familiar with the dining scene of Southwest Michigan you've definitely heard or seen the name Torti Taco!. Since...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WWMTCw
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
Is Kalamazoo Really Not That Unique of a City Name?
Every state has weird city names. I'm from Alabama which is notorious for having city names not being pronounced how they look, so I can understand getting accustomed to strange names. But, honestly, Kalamazoo is a weird name. It is, and no one should be pretending it's not. I haven't...
New Brewery ‘Apoptosis’ Opening In Kalamazoo During Craft Beverage Week
Two things I learned while trying to brew my own beer in my dorm room in college:. First, when brewing beer, keep the room well-ventilated, and there's no hiding the smell of alcohol fermenting from your RAs. And Second... I suck at making beer. Two guys who apparently do NOT...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday
UPDATE: The 64-year-old Kalamazoo woman who went missing earlier this week has been found and is safe. Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Details On 911 Outage That Struck Michigan, Including Calhoun County
Details are beginning to surface, concerning a 911 communication meltdown that swept across Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun, Eaton, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and as far north as Grand Traverse County, all reported the 911 outage that struck their systems. The state network was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
KDPS Officer Rescues Kalamazoo Cat From Tree
Kalamazoo first responders prove that rescuing a cat from a tree is not just a clawful cliche romantic comedy thing. What could have been a cat-astrophic event was saved by Public Safety Officer Pena on Monday according to Kalamazoo Public Safety's recent Facebook post. I have no doubt the officer...
WWMTCw
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Fox17
Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m. We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the...
Fry Crawl? West Michigan Woman Searches For the Best French Fries in Kalamazoo
Don't get me wrong, I love potatoes in all their forms: mashed, baked, tater tots, waffle fries-- as long as it's a starchy carbohydrate, I'm in!. But what lengths would you go to in order to find the best french fries around? One West Michigan woman has made it her quest to find the best fries in Kalamazoo for the sake of her father. Confused? Keep reading!
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
West Michigan 911 outage resolved
Dispatch asked residents to call alternate numbers in an emergency.
