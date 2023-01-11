ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games

Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday

UPDATE: The 64-year-old Kalamazoo woman who went missing earlier this week has been found and is safe. Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

KDPS Officer Rescues Kalamazoo Cat From Tree

Kalamazoo first responders prove that rescuing a cat from a tree is not just a clawful cliche romantic comedy thing. What could have been a cat-astrophic event was saved by Public Safety Officer Pena on Monday according to Kalamazoo Public Safety's recent Facebook post. I have no doubt the officer...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Do You Remember This Bizarre 2010s Thriller Filmed in Allegan, MI?

I am a movie buff. I am also an Allegan native. So how did I miss the fact that an entire Hollywood production was filmed in my small hometown?. I was totally unaware of this film's existence until a fellow Allegan County resident, Yaya Vargas, recently discovered the film herself. Sharing in the popular Facebook group Allegan County Informed Yaya wrote:
ALLEGAN, MI
