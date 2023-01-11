Read full article on original website
High Wycombe man stabbed man before biting his nose in 'horrific' Aylesbury attack
A man has been jailed after twice stabbing his victim in a bizarre assault in Buckinghamshire. Lloyd Manyange caused a number of injuries to a man after also biting his nose. Manyange, 29 of The Pastures, High Wycombe, was travelling along Walton Street in Aylesbury at around 3.15pm on March 29, 2022 when he lunged forward from the back seat of the vehicle to stab the victim in the neck. The victim was sat in the passenger seat.
