A woman who repeatedly stabbed an 18-year-old Indiana University student in the head on a public bus has been charged with attempted murder for an alleged racially motivated attack. The 56-year-old woman, Billie R. Davis, and the female student didn’t interact prior to the vicious attack, bus surveillance footage shows. The victim, who is Asian, was treated at a hospital and her name has not been released. Davis admitted the attack was racially motivated, according to court documents, although she hasn’t been charged with a hate crime at this time. “This week, Bloomington was sadly reminded that anti-Asian hate is real and can have painful impacts on individuals and our community,” Indiana University Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs James Wimbush said in a statement. Davis faces a charge of aggravated battery and of battery by means of a deadly weapon alongside the count of attempted murder. She’s being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.Read it at The Washington Post

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO