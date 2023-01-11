ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Many of Lehigh Valley’s best in high school wrestling among Escape the Rock’s top seeds

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wuekz_0kAvjPmm00
Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti, back, is one win shy of 100 for his career. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Escape the Rock, one of the last stellar individual regular-season tournaments of 2022-23, is Saturday and Sunday at Council Rock South.

Many of the Lehigh Valley’s best teams and individuals will be there to see how they stack up. No. 1 Bethlehem Catholic (in The Morning Call rankings), No. 2 Faith Christian, No. 4 Notre Dame-Green Pond, No. 5 Northampton, No. 8 Pennridge and No. 10 Quakertown are entered.

Bethlehem Catholic’s Nate Desmond (114) and Kollin Rath (139) plus Notre Dame-GP’s Holden Garcia (172) are top seeds, but others have podium plans for late Sunday afternoon.

It is a busy weekend for area teams.

On Friday and Saturday:

— No. 2 Nazareth, No. 6 Easton and Liberty are at Virginia Duals on Friday and Saturday

— No. 9 Parkland and Pocono Mountain East are at IUP’s Mid-Winter Mayhem

— Whitehall is at War on the Shore at Stephen Decatur (Md.)

On Saturday

— No. 7 Saucon Valley is the defending champion at Souderton Duals

— The Schuylkill League Championships are at Pottsville

— Freedom is at Central Dauphin Duals

— Executive Education is at Church Farm School Invitational

Desmond is among several returning Escape the Rock champions. Delaware Valley’s Zach Jacaruso, Legacy Christian (Ohio) standout Dillon Campbell, St. Peter’s Prep star Caeden Ricciardi, Greeneville’s (Tenn.) Colin Dupill and State College’s Nick Pavlechko are the others.

There is so much depth that Jacaruso, Ricciardi, Dupill and Pavlechko are not top seeds.

Bethlehem Catholic was second in the team race last year to Malvern Prep. Notre Dame-GP was fourth. Both, along with Faith Christian, should be in the hunt again.

Notre Dame-GP’s Ayden Smith, who was seventh last year, is seeded second at 107 pounds.

Blair (N.J.) sophomore Leo DeLuca, who was ranked sixth nationally at 120, is seeded second at 114 behind Desmond.

The 121-pound weight class may be the most stacked. Blair’s Marc Anthony McGowan, who was ranked second nationally at 126, is the top seed here. Jacaruso is second. St. John Vianney (N.J.) stud Anthony Knox, fourth nationally, is the third seed after losing last year to Jacaruso in overtime in the 113-pound final.

Faith Christian’s Gauge Botero, who lost 9-8 to Knox in last year’s semifinals before finishing fourth, is seeded fourth. Malvern Prep’s Tommy Link, who beat Botero for third place, is seeded fifth.

Bethlehem Catholic’s Cole Campbell, who was fifth last year at 113, is the sixth seed. Northampton’s Carson Wagner is eighth after finishing eighth last year at 113. Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler is ninth after losing in last year’s blood round at 120.

Legacy Christian’s Campbell and Ricciardi are seeded 1-2 at 127. Northampton standout freshman Trey Wagner is 10th.

Central Mountain’s returning state champion Dalton Perry is the top seed at 133, with Malvern Prep’s Jack Consiglio, who was second at 120 last year, seeded second. Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre, fourth last year at 120, is seeded sixth.

Rath is seeded first at 139. Returning state champion Pierson Manville of State College, who beat Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak in last year’s PIAA semis, is seeded second.

Lebanon senior Griffin Gonzalez, who beat Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti in last year’s PIAA first round, is seeded third at 152.

Condomitti, second here last year at 152, is seeded second at 160 behind Blair senior Lorenzo Norman.

Garcia and Faith Christian freshman Adam Waters are 1-2 at 172. Waters’ only loss this season was on a penalty point in overtime at Beast of the East.

Three Pennsylvania state title hopefuls are among the top seven seeds at 215: Owen J. Roberts’ Dillon Bechtold, Quakertown’s Calvin Lachman and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans, who was fifth at this weight here last year. Lachman was a blood round casualty last year at 172.

Pavlechko, seeded fourth, and Notre Dame-GP’s Aiden Compton will have a tough time cracking the top three. No. 1 seed Jim Mullen of St. Joseph’s Regional (N.J.) is the national No. 1 headed to Virginia Tech in the fall. No. 2 Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt is a returning PIAA champion ranked second nationally. No. 3 Carter Neves of Blair is ranked sixth nationally.

Here are the Escape the Rock seeds (locals only plus other regional notables):

107 pounds

2. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP

6. Kole Davidheiser, Faith Christian

7. Connor Lenahan, Council Rock South

9. Tyler Conroy, Malvern Prep

114

1. Nate Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic

7. Lucas Littleton Mascaro, Malvern Prep

11. Cole Coffin, Pennridge

13. Luke Reitter, Council Rock South

16. Landon Machado, Delaware Valley

121

1. Marc Anthony McGowan, Blair (N.J.)

2. Zach Jacaruso, Delaware Valley

3. Anthony Knox, St. John Vianney (N.J.)

4. Gauge Botero, Faith Christian

5. Tommy Link, Malvern Prep

6. Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic

8. Carson Wagner, Northampton

9. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown

127

1. Dillon Campbell, Legacy Christian (Ohio)

2. Caeden Ricciardi, St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.)

8. Eren Sement, Council Rock North

10. Trey Wagner, Northampton

13. Ashton Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic

14. Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan

15. Arment Waltenbaugh, Faith Christian

16. Luke Mentzer, Chambersburg

133

1. Dalton Perry, Central Mountain

2. Jack Consiglio, Malvern Prep

6. Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic

9. Hayden Cunningham, State College

10. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan

139

1. Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic

2. Pierson Manville, State College

3. Spencer Barnhart, Malvern Prep

5. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain

9. Chase Hontz, Faith Christian

13. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame-GP

145

2. Colin Dupill, Greeneville (Tenn.)

4. Vince Bouzakis, Notre Dame-GP

6. Collin Gaj, Quakertown

7. Asher Cunningham, State College

8. Max Stein, Faith Christian

10. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain

11. Charlie Scanlon, Bethlehem Catholic

152

3. Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon

7. Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic

10. Nathan Rickards, Malvern Prep

11. Brian Heard, Abington Heights

12. Sam Gautreau, Owen J. Roberts

13. Cael Weidemoyer, Faith Christian

14. Zach Borzio, Quakertown

160

2. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton

3. Raphael Hipolito, Independence (Va.)

5. Reed Fulmer, Malvern Prep

6. Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South

8. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic

14. Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian

172

1. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP

2. Adam Waters, Faith Christian

7. Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic

9. Duncen Christianson, Malvern Prep

189

5. Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights

8. Jacob Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt

9. Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic

10. Nick Wehmeyer, Malvern Prep

215

3. Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts

4. Calvin Lachman, Quakertown

7. Zach Evans, Chambersburg

8. Dante Burns, Conwell-Egan

285

1. Jim Mullen, St. Joseph’s Regional (N.J.)

2. Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt

4. Nick Pavlechko, State College

5. Aiden Compton, Notre Dame-GP

8. Aiden Black, Delaware Valley

10. Elijah Thompson, Bethlehem Catholic

12. Brayden Blackwell, Central Mountain

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Jan. 13

We’re another week deeper into the N.J. high school wrestling season, so it’s time for another rollout of our group and conference rankings. Our first release of the rankings provided an idea of where every team stands in their group and league, but with more wrestling to garner, there was some movement in different parts of the state.
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

53rd Annual Soccer Coaches Association of NJ Recognizes Several Players From The Championship 2022 Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey (SCANJ) hosted their 53rd Annual Awards Banquet last weekend, acknowledging several West Orange Boys Soccer team members.  2022 North II Sectional All-State: First team - Mason Bashkoff ('23), Justin Scavalla ('23), Arthur Rosu ('24) Second team - Jack Dvorin ('24) Hon. Mention - Lucas Andrada ('25) Top 55 Public School Players: Mason Bashkoff ('23) Justin Scavalla ('23) SCANJ also named West Orange Boys Soccer the number two public high school team in the entire state of New Jersey. (L-R: Justin Scavalla, Mason Bashkoff, Coach Doug Nevins, Jack Dvorin, Lucas Andrada. Not pictured, Arthur Rosu)
WEST ORANGE, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired Wilson firefighter, his 2 daughters heat up Slate Belt's dining scene with new restaurant

LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - With help from his daughters, a man who doused fires for decades is heating up the Slate Belt's dining scene with a new restaurant. Ember, a family-owned and -operated dining establishment serving upscale, casual American fare, opened Jan. 2 at 6618 S. Delaware Drive in the Martins Creek section of Lower Mount Bethel Township.
WILSON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decades-old ice cream shop moving to new Whitehall spot next week

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats is making moves in Whitehall Township. King Kone, which opened in 1990 at 5503 MacArthur Road in the Eagle Point Plaza, is planning to move next week to 4128 Springmill Road. The Springmill Road site,...
LehighValleyLive.com

Whitehall man stole money from disabled relative in Bucks County, jury finds

A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Snow geese take flight in Whitehall

Colleen shared this video with 69 News of thousands of snow geese behind her home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. She said they've visited several times this month, and "they are awesome to watch, especially when they take off all together."
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley Health Network acquires world-class medical research and education facility

The Lehigh Valley Health Network has acquired a word-class anatomical research and education facility in an effort to boost its medical school program. The health network announced last week the acquisition of Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, 261 Brodhead Road, in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The facility — in existence for more than a decade — includes a 3,000-square-foot surgical operating wet lab with 16 stations; various simulated operating rooms; a boardroom; 50-seat auditorium; locker rooms and a café, according to its website.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Late-week storm to bring wind and rain. First, possible snow flurries.

The Lehigh Valley could see some snow flurries ahead of a late-week storm that will bring wind and rain to the region. While some snow is possible in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night, it will likely mix with rain showers. No snow accumulation is expected outside the Poconos and northwest New Jersey, where it is expected to remain under half an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

A Hidden Gem! New Jersey’s “Grilled Cheese Bar” You Need to Try

This is a tasty subject, the delicious grilled cheese. Two ingredients, just good cheese, and good bread, that simple. Yes, there are some variations to the sandwich, but in the end, it's all about the cheese and bread. Some like a "sandwich" and some like an "open-face" with just one slice of bread. Maybe you like a slice of tomato on it or some other fixings.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May

A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
BUCKSCO.Today

One of Heavy Metal’s Most Influential Figures is Coming to Bucks County. Here’s What to Know

One of the important musicians in the heavy metal genre will be making an appearance in Bucks County in the near future. Max Cavalera, the former frontman of Brazilian metal legends Sepultura, will be coming to Bensalem with his current band, Soulfly, on Feb. 15. The group will headline a show at Broken Goblet Brewing, located at 2500 State Road in Bensalem, as a part of their tour for their new album, “Totem”.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy