CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day, but advocates are working every day to eliminate the crime. “And the fact that human beings are really treated as commodities and commercialized by this crime is something everyone can get behind, and we are here fighting for you," said Brooke Burris, the founder and co-chair of the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO