FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abcnews4.com
SC teachers react to Governor's proposal to increase pay
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster has made it clear South Carolina schools are at the top of his list as he starts his historic last term in office. During McMaster's inauguration speech on January 11, he vowed to increase the starting teacher pay. "My goal by 2026 is...
abcnews4.com
CCSD board member becomes regional director on state school board association
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Darlene Roberson will serve as Region 2 Director on the South Carolina School Board Association (SCSBA). According to a Jan. 10 press release from the SCSBA, Roberson is a member of the CCSD Board of Education. Her appointment to the SCSBA's Board of Directors became effective on Jan. 6.
abcnews4.com
20 SC schools receive grants, named 'Champions of the Environment'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 20 schools that were chosen to receive grants to foster environmental education. 'Champions of the Environment' awards are issued each school year to support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards in...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry lawmakers taking action after controversial raptor nest removal
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Local lawmakers say they are prepared to protect wildlife following the unauthorized removal of a large raptor nest. The nest was on top of a Mount Pleasant cell phone tower along Rifle Range Road until Thursday when workers removed it without a permit. “I’m...
abcnews4.com
Substitute teacher wins $1M in North Carolina second-chance lottery drawing
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher received the call of a lifetime when she won $1 million in a second-chance lottery drawing in North Carolina. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Diane Ingram said. Lottery officials said she won in the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County sees second-most reported human trafficking cases in state in 2022
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day, but advocates are working every day to eliminate the crime. “And the fact that human beings are really treated as commodities and commercialized by this crime is something everyone can get behind, and we are here fighting for you," said Brooke Burris, the founder and co-chair of the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force.
abcnews4.com
Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer visits Lucy Beckham HS
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — University of South Carolina's football head coach visited Lucy Beckham High School on Friday morning. "The smiles on our student's faces were unbelievable," a Facebook post read. Coach Beamer, a Charleston native, became South Carolina's head coach in December 2020. South Carolina Gamecocks finished...
abcnews4.com
43 people arrested, 170 charges in multi-state drug ring
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call “Las Señoritas”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announcing the arrests Thursday also going public with a major...
abcnews4.com
Florida man used 87-year-old woman 'as a mop' to clean up dog urine, arrest report says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — An ex-felon who was also a family friend is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to his arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested in Florida last...
abcnews4.com
SC individual income tax season opens January 23
The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) will begin accepting 2022 Individual Income Tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23. The filing deadline for both state and federal income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18. According to SCDOR, more than 93% of IIT returns were filed electronically. Approximately 87% of refunds...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County man arrested for trafficking drugs, assaulting deputy
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 23-year-old Orangeburg County man has been arrested after he assaulted a deputy during a traffic stop, which led deputies to finding various drugs in his car, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, Andrew Easterlin, was arrested Tuesday for the incident. Deputies...
