Columbia, SC

abcnews4.com

SC teachers react to Governor's proposal to increase pay

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster has made it clear South Carolina schools are at the top of his list as he starts his historic last term in office. During McMaster's inauguration speech on January 11, he vowed to increase the starting teacher pay. "My goal by 2026 is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

20 SC schools receive grants, named 'Champions of the Environment'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 20 schools that were chosen to receive grants to foster environmental education. 'Champions of the Environment' awards are issued each school year to support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards in...
abcnews4.com

Charleston County sees second-most reported human trafficking cases in state in 2022

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day, but advocates are working every day to eliminate the crime. “And the fact that human beings are really treated as commodities and commercialized by this crime is something everyone can get behind, and we are here fighting for you," said Brooke Burris, the founder and co-chair of the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer visits Lucy Beckham HS

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — University of South Carolina's football head coach visited Lucy Beckham High School on Friday morning. "The smiles on our student's faces were unbelievable," a Facebook post read. Coach Beamer, a Charleston native, became South Carolina's head coach in December 2020. South Carolina Gamecocks finished...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

43 people arrested, 170 charges in multi-state drug ring

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call “Las Señoritas”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announcing the arrests Thursday also going public with a major...
GEORGIA STATE
abcnews4.com

SC individual income tax season opens January 23

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) will begin accepting 2022 Individual Income Tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23. The filing deadline for both state and federal income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18. According to SCDOR, more than 93% of IIT returns were filed electronically. Approximately 87% of refunds...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

