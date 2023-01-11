Read full article on original website
Related
A Brand AE-VTSS End Mill
OSG is pleased to announce the expansion of its A BRAND AE-N end mill series with the addition of the NEW A BRAND AE-VTSS End Mill! The A Brand AE-VTSS is a duarise coated advanced multifunctional carbide end mill for ferrous metals. With superb chip handling, this stubby end mill can side mill, slot, ramp, and plunge.
CenterMaster
INDEX has announced the launch of its new CenterMaster accessory. As part of the company’s sustained investment in R&D focused on streamlining the setup and changeover process for CNC multi-spindle lathes, CenterMaster reduces the time needed to align a drill by up to 90%. Previously, center alignment of a...
Dual.Material CT
The Industrial Metrology Business Unit of Nikon Corporation (https://industry.nikon.com) has introduced a new reconstruction algorithm allowing scanning times to be reduced by typically 10-fold. Dual.Material CT, as its name implies, achieves this dramatic increase in efficiency on assemblies comprising two materials of different densities. It significantly improves the ability to distinguish between the two materials in the voxel (3D pixel) image reconstructed from 2D X-rays taken as the component rotates in the chamber of a Nikon X-ray CT machine.
Exact Metrology trains the next generation of workers
Exact Metrology, a division of In-Place Machining Co. and a comprehensive 3D metrology service provider and hardware sales company, provides extensive training to both customers and operators, from the basic to the most advanced operation. Dean Solberg, vice president of metrology at Exact Metrology, believes there are several challenges facing...
White paper: An analysis of precision metal fabrication
Micrometal GmbH, an expert at the photochemical etching process, developed a white paper, “Unlocking the True Potential of Precision Metal Fabrication," which analyzes PCE. Jochen Kern, head of sales & marketing at micrometal said, “micrometal’s PCE process has taken what was an already precise metal processing technology and taken it to the next level."
3B Thread Gages
OSG is pleased to announce the expansion of its 3B Thread Gages! Inch plug thread gages are used to inspect pitch diameter and pitch accuracy of internal threads. OSG inch plug gages are manufactured to Class X tolerances per ANSI B1.2. Go and No-Go gages from OSG are ground from premium HSS and hardened to 64Rc to ensure superior wear resistance. Gages are available with short form certifications.
Change it up with modular boring bars
Plenty of holes require finishing in a vast array of parts, including transmission and pump housings, engine cylinders, gear cases, fracking blocks and crank and cam bores. When boring is appropriate and manufacturers face a high-mix, low-volume parts environment, modular boring bars can prove effective. “It’s a selection of parts...
HyperMILL 2023 CAD/CAM Software Suite
OPEN MIND Technologies, a leading developer of CAD/CAM software solutions worldwide, has introduced its latest hyperMILL® 2023 CAD/CAM software suite which offers users new and enhanced features for even more powerful and simplified NC programming in applications ranging from 2.5D machining to 5-axis milling. “We are pleased to introduce hyperMILL® 2023 to provide our customers with new, powerful CAD/CAM programming strategies, in addition to a wide range of enhancements – all designed to simplify and accelerate programming, improving the user experience,” said Mr. Alan Levine, Managing Director of OPEN MIND Technologies USA, Inc.
