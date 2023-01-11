The Industrial Metrology Business Unit of Nikon Corporation (https://industry.nikon.com) has introduced a new reconstruction algorithm allowing scanning times to be reduced by typically 10-fold. Dual.Material CT, as its name implies, achieves this dramatic increase in efficiency on assemblies comprising two materials of different densities. It significantly improves the ability to distinguish between the two materials in the voxel (3D pixel) image reconstructed from 2D X-rays taken as the component rotates in the chamber of a Nikon X-ray CT machine.

