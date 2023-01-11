Two months before his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, Dr. Martin Luther King said on Feb. 4, 1968, “Everybody can be great... because anybody can serve.”. “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

