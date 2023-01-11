ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

COCA appoints Indigo K. Sams as president & CEO

COCA has officially announced Indigo K. Sams as its new President & CEO. She brings more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit management, youth development, facilities operations, resource development, and human resources to COCA. Sams becomes just the third person to helm the organization following former Executive Director Kelly Pollock and Founding Executive Director Stephanie Riven. Sams will begin her new role on February 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Affinia Healthcare names new president and CEO

Kendra Holmes wasn’t trying to be rude or dismissive. The year was 2006. Holmes, who was 26 at the time and in her final months of pregnancy, worked as a staff pharmacist for Grace Hill Health Centers. Her superiors were making the rounds introducing the new CEO, Alan Freeman.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Robert J. Tracy sworn in as St. Louis police chief

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Tracy is now on the beat. Tracy, who comes to St. Louis after serving as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, was sworn in on Monday, Jan. 9 in City Hall after sharing a message with all police officers and staff. “The time I...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

SSD 104-23 LITZSINGER SCHOOL UPGRADES AT LITZSINGER SCHOOL. Project Manual and drawings will be available through County Blue Reprographics beginning on January 24, 2023. A $100.00 refundable deposit check made out to Special School District will be required for paper copies of plans, a $50.00 non-refundable fee will be required for electronic digital downloads. A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 27 at Litzsinger School, 10094 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis, MO 63124 Bids are due at 2:00 pm on February 16, 2023, at Special School District Purchasing Department, 12110 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63131.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Empowerment to the people

History is taught at Sumner High School and history is Sumner High School. The school’s honored past shared a stage with a brighter future on Tuesday during the opening of the Northside Economic Empowerment Center [NEEC]. Located in the Sumner Annex building, NEEC will provide access to technical assistance,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Dr. Martin Luther King valued importance of volunteerism, community service

Two months before his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, Dr. Martin Luther King said on Feb. 4, 1968, “Everybody can be great... because anybody can serve.”. “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy