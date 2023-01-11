People all over New York have lottery fever. You may be tempted to by a ticket with a large group of people to to beat the odds. Here's what you should know before you do. The Mega Millions jackpot is well over a billion dollars at this point. Tonight's drawing is worth $1.3 billion. Many New Yorkers who can legally buy a ticket are obsessing over winning the prize. The jackpot is so high that it is even catching the attention of casual lottery players or people who have never bought a ticket before.

22 HOURS AGO