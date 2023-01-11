Read full article on original website
Are Lottery Groups Legal in New York State?
People all over New York have lottery fever. You may be tempted to by a ticket with a large group of people to to beat the odds. Here's what you should know before you do. The Mega Millions jackpot is well over a billion dollars at this point. Tonight's drawing is worth $1.3 billion. Many New Yorkers who can legally buy a ticket are obsessing over winning the prize. The jackpot is so high that it is even catching the attention of casual lottery players or people who have never bought a ticket before.
Celeb Transforming Legendary New York State Business To This?
Many are shocked to find out about an Oscar-winning actress's plan to transform a legendary closed New York State business. An iconic New York City business closed for good on New Year's Eve 2022. Carolines on Broadway Closes. SiriusXM's O&A20: Unmasked With Opie & Anthony Special Celebrates 20 Years Of...
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery.
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes
New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
White Castle Brings Back Tradition to Some Hudson Valley Locations
A fast food chain has brought back a popular tradition for Valentine's Day for the first time in two years. If you and your significant other ever dreamed of spending the year's most romantic day chowing down on cheap slider-style cheeseburgers, then you just might be in luck. The one...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
New York State Residents Can Get Lucky On Unluckiest Day
Friday the 13th could turn out to be the luckiest day, a life-changing day, for an Empire State resident. Once again, the Mega Millions jackpot rolled over. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New...
Did You Know, Monticello New York is The Bagel Capital of the World?
January 15th is National Bagel Day, but guess what? Every day is National Bagel Day in the Hudson Valley. You're probably asking yourself "but, why!?" Because the Bagel capital of THE WORLD (yes, that's right the world) is located in Sullivan County. Monticello, New York: Bagel Capital of The World.
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Secret Trick To Get Back Money From Airlines In New York State
Many New Yorkers may have lost out on money by not knowing this secret airline trick that's really hiding in plain sight. Wednesday was an air-travel nightmare for thousands in New York State and millions across the United States. Flights Grounded In New York State. Around 6 a.m. all domestic...
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY
Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
Ready Coffee’s Exciting 4th Location Coming to the Hudson Valley
Caffeine lovers, rejoice! Plans have recently been confirmed for one of the Hudson Valley's favorite homegrown businesses to add a fourth location. It's both exciting and rare to see a local business succeed so thoroughly in the Hudson Valley. Adams Fairacre Farms may be the gold standard, with stores in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties, and their fifth location currently under construction in Wallkill, NY. It's a similar success story that's getting residents excited in Dutchess County.
