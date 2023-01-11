Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
abc17news.com
Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats
FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School...
KOMU
Boone County representatives react to new Missouri House dress code for women
BOONE COUNTY - State legislators reacted to the Missouri House of Representatives enactment of a new dress code Friday. The new code, House Resolution 11, only addresses female representatives' "attire" while leaving the male representatives' code with no adjustments. The code was offered on Jan. 4, the first day session...
Columbia Board of Education narrowly approves superintendent’s contract extension
The Columbia Board of Education narrowly approved Monday an extension of the district superintendent's contract after his first year on the job. The post Columbia Board of Education narrowly approves superintendent’s contract extension appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Board of Education approved the school board election ballot and approved a question for the April election at its meeting on Thursday. There are three spots that are up for election. Scott Hovis, Brad Bates, Michael Harvey, Tapiwa 'Felix' Madondo and Suzanna Luther were all confirmed on the ballot. The post Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis American
Mizzou rejects punishment for student’s racist post
The University of Missouri – Columbia will not punish a student who recently posted a racist rant on social media. In a Snapchat post in December, student Meg Miller said, “If they would have killed 4 more n----- we would have had the whole week off.” She included crying laughing emojis.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 14
Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery. Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received...
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
Gov. Parson recommends 8.7% COLA for all state team members
JEFFERSON CITY — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. "There is no question that the...
KOMU
Amid ongoing shortages, Columbia man uses social media to support community
COLUMBIA − First it was a rush for toilet paper, then baby formula and now children's pain medication. Supply shortages across the United States have affected people and animals of all ages. Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy in Columbia is in short supply of both over-the-counter and prescription drugs. "We check...
kjluradio.com
Possible threat against California School District being investigated, extra officers on hand
Extra officers will be on hand after a possible threat is made against schools in the California School District. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that it had received information from the public about a possible threat against the school. The Office says an individual has been identified and contacted, and the incident is under investigation, and there is no credible threat at this time. As a precaution, though, extra deputies and officers from the California Police Department will be at the school to ensure everyone’s safety.
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
Missouri lawmaker files hazing legislation after incident at Mizzou
After the family of a Mizzou student said a hazing incident left their son blind, unable to talk, walk or care for himself, a Missouri lawmaker is proposing legislation to prevent a similar situation from happening again.
MLBC chair reacts to MU's decision not to punish student for racist messages
Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chair Marlene Terry, D-St. Louis, spoke Tuesday on MU's decision not to punish a student for sending racist messages through social media.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Columbia, MO
Columbia, Boone County's capital city, is known for its booming population and steady progress. This bustling city of over 126,254 as of 2020 is home to Missouri's esteemed university, inspiring scholars from all across the country to study here. The landscape of Columbia includes lush grasslands and forests bordering the...
kjluradio.com
Juvenile arrested for making social media threat against Callaway County school
School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.
KOMU
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
KOMU
Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway
ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
KOMU
Columbia, Jefferson City offices to close on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MID-MISSOURI - Columbia and Jefferson City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. GoCOMO and JeffTRAN buses will not operate, and parking meters in both cities will not be enforced, according to press releases. Residential curbside trash in Columbia will not...
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
