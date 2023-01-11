Extra officers will be on hand after a possible threat is made against schools in the California School District. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that it had received information from the public about a possible threat against the school. The Office says an individual has been identified and contacted, and the incident is under investigation, and there is no credible threat at this time. As a precaution, though, extra deputies and officers from the California Police Department will be at the school to ensure everyone’s safety.

2 DAYS AGO