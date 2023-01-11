ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Board of Education approved the school board election ballot and approved a question for the April election at its meeting on Thursday. There are three spots that are up for election. Scott Hovis, Brad Bates, Michael Harvey, Tapiwa 'Felix' Madondo and Suzanna Luther were all confirmed on the ballot. The post Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis American

Mizzou rejects punishment for student’s racist post

The University of Missouri – Columbia will not punish a student who recently posted a racist rant on social media. In a Snapchat post in December, student Meg Miller said, “If they would have killed 4 more n----- we would have had the whole week off.” She included crying laughing emojis.
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 14

Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery. Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received...
kjluradio.com

Possible threat against California School District being investigated, extra officers on hand

Extra officers will be on hand after a possible threat is made against schools in the California School District. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office announced last night that it had received information from the public about a possible threat against the school. The Office says an individual has been identified and contacted, and the incident is under investigation, and there is no credible threat at this time. As a precaution, though, extra deputies and officers from the California Police Department will be at the school to ensure everyone’s safety.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Columbia, MO

Columbia, Boone County's capital city, is known for its booming population and steady progress. This bustling city of over 126,254 as of 2020 is home to Missouri's esteemed university, inspiring scholars from all across the country to study here. The landscape of Columbia includes lush grasslands and forests bordering the...
kjluradio.com

Juvenile arrested for making social media threat against Callaway County school

School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.
KOMU

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
KOMU

Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
