Tampa, FL

ABC Action News

Airline stocks rise on Wall Street despite FAA outage grounding US flights

Airline stocks climbed on Wall Street despite delays and cancellations following an outage in a government system that resulted in grounded flights nationwide. United Airlines rose 3.9%. The FAA ordered all flights departing on Wednesday morning to be grounded. The order was lifted just before 9 a.m. ET after multiple...
ABC Action News

Air travel complaints well above pre-pandemic levels

New data from the Department of Transportation indicates that the number of complaints about air travel has remained far above pre-pandemic levels. According to DOT data released this week for the month of October, there were 370% more complaints about air travel compared to October 2019. That’s despite air traffic remaining at or below pre-pandemic levels.

