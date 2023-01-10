Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Shots fired at Green Oak mall during attempted robbery
Five suspects are in custody following a robbery where shots were fired Thursday night in Livingston County. Green Oak Township Police say that at approximately 8 p.m officers responded to a report of multiple suspects who entered the Ulta Beauty store and were filling a bag with merchandise. As officers arrived, two suspects fled with the merchandise on foot and were pursued.
Iowa man chased down by deputies, jailed for stealing from Macomb Twp. Home Depot
One of two men accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from a Home Depot store in Macomb Township has been arrested and charged.
5 in custody after shoplifting at Ulta, hitting a pedestrian in Green Oak Twp.
According to police, the make-up franchise has been the target of thieves for quite some time. On Thursday, their Green Oak Township was hit by thieves.
2 in custody, another dead after shooting in Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, MI – Two people are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old Mt. Morris woman Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Morris Police Department, as well as other agencies, were dispatched to the 11000 block of Harvard Ct. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, following a report of a shooting.
Clinton Twp. man faces charges after fighting with security officers at Oakland Mall Macy's
A 38-year-old Clinton Township man is facing assault and battery and other charges following an incident at Oakland Mall last weekend. It’s alleged that he was trying to steal some items before he fought with store security.
southarkansassun.com
Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop
4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
wsgw.com
Missing 4-Year-Old Found, Father Taken into Custody
Lilliana Nardini and father Eric Nardini. Photos from Michigan State Police. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe in Ohio. Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Michigan State Police issued a notice that Lilliana Nardini was missing and endangered, and that it was believed she had been taken by her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini.
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan
BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
Suspects in Downriver gas station theft helps investigation after they tried to cash stolen lotto tickets
Deputies were able to identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into and robbing a Downriver gas station last month after the alleged thieves attempted to cash in stolen lotto tickets.
UPMATTERS
MSP looking for actors to train with trooper recruits
MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Do you want to be an actor, but you’re a little camera shy? Have you thought about signing up for The Michigan State Police (MSP) Civilian Actor Program (CAP)?. Citizen volunteers are wanted to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd...
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
