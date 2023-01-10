ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Oak Township, MI

mikeandjonpodcast.com

Shots fired at Green Oak mall during attempted robbery

Five suspects are in custody following a robbery where shots were fired Thursday night in Livingston County. Green Oak Township Police say that at approximately 8 p.m officers responded to a report of multiple suspects who entered the Ulta Beauty store and were filling a bag with merchandise. As officers arrived, two suspects fled with the merchandise on foot and were pursued.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

2 in custody, another dead after shooting in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, MI – Two people are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old Mt. Morris woman Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Morris Police Department, as well as other agencies, were dispatched to the 11000 block of Harvard Ct. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, following a report of a shooting.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
southarkansassun.com

Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop

4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
MARYSVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Missing 4-Year-Old Found, Father Taken into Custody

Lilliana Nardini and father Eric Nardini. Photos from Michigan State Police. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe in Ohio. Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Michigan State Police issued a notice that Lilliana Nardini was missing and endangered, and that it was believed she had been taken by her non-custodial father, Erik Nardini.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
MLive

1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan

BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
BEULAH, MI
UPMATTERS

MSP looking for actors to train with trooper recruits

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Do you want to be an actor, but you’re a little camera shy? Have you thought about signing up for The Michigan State Police (MSP) Civilian Actor Program (CAP)?. Citizen volunteers are wanted to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd...
MICHIGAN STATE

