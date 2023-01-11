Read full article on original website
Mayans M.C. to End With Season 5 at FX
It's the end of the road for Mayans M.C. on FOX. It was announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The news is a bit of a shocker, especially given that production is already...
Hunters Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Buenos Aires
It is time to get the band back together because Hitler is on the menu. Jonah and Millie focus on getting the hunters back together so that they can hunt down Hitler on Hunters Season 2 Episode 2. On Hunters Season 2 Episode 1, we only focused on the lives...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers: Will Dayton Fire Archer?
Archer's my least favorite Chicago Med doctor, but does he deserve to be fired?. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 spoilers suggest Jack Dayton wants to!. Archer's sin this time doesn't have to do with overriding patient wishes or dismissing mental health issues. He doesn't want to follow Dayton's plan for implementing AI throughout the hospital.
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11 Review: Soldier Up
No one has a bigger heart than Olivia Benson. She's come a long way since her first day as an SVU detective when she had to learn that she can't "pick the vic." Nowadays, she cares about every victim, no matter their background. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10 Review: Fake It 'Til You Make It
Is anyone surprised Erin didn't like the idea of focusing on appearance over qualifications in her bid for Manhattan DA?. After all, she is Frank's daughter, and he has never put much stock in superficial concerns. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10, Erin struggled with feelings of inauthenticity as...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Review: It Is What It Is Until it Isn't
Jack Dayton's lack of interference with the hospital was too good to be true. He's always had a conflict of interest because he owns AI tech that can be used in medicine. OR 2.0 is one thing, but now that Asher and Sharon have declared war on Dayton's AI program for flagging opioid abusers, it's on!
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Trinket
Finally, Beau comes to the fore. Beau Finado, the lab's older yet new criminologist, was in the spotlight on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11. Like Chris Park on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10, Beau learned things about himself that he hadn't considered when he switched to becoming a CSI.
The Rookie Round Table: Is the Series Relying Too Heavily on Former Villains?
Tim and Lucy played ball, Nolan and Celina uncovered bodies in a wall!. Also, Bailey got taken, and an old villain returned to The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11. Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Denis, and Christine, debate Elijah's return, the existence of evil, whether Bailey and Nolan are worth rooting for or are simply comedic filler, and more.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 6 Review: True Conviction
Wheels up! Who thought that would be a saying we'd miss so dearly?. It's been so long since the last episode that I'd forgotten about the explosion by the time Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 6 dropped. But this catastrophe is the first clue that things may get back...
Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, & More Series Get Freeform Premiere Dates
Freeform took to the Television Critics Association Winter press tour armed with some exciting announcements. Cruel Summer, which will transition to an anthology series with its second season, is set to return in the summer. The series was a breakout success with its initial season, but the story and cast...
And Just Like That: Carrie and Aidan Reunite in First Look at Season 2
And Just Like That... Carrie is getting a blast from the past. HBO Max confirmed Friday that John Corbett will be bringing back Aidan from Sex and the City for the highly-anticipated second season of the sequel series. The photos show the pair, hand in hand, in New York City.
The Flash: David Ramsey Shares First Look at Stephen Amell's Return as Oliver Queen
And just like that, we have our first look at a superhero team-up on the final season of The Flash. David Ramsey (who plays Diggle) took to social media to share a photo from behind the scenes of The Flash Season 9 Episode 9, airing later this year. Specifically, the...
Justified: Timothy Olyphant Would Return for More Seasons Following City Primeval
Ever since it was announced that Justified: City Primeval would be a limited series revival of the hit FX series, there have been questions about whether it will conclude the franchise. During the TCA panel for the series on Thursday, the cast and creatives shed light on what longtime fans...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+
The BAU will remain intact for another season at Paramount+. The streaming service has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season, it was revealed Thursday. "We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement.
Yellowjackets Season 2 First-Look Trailer Includes Thrills, Chills, and Elijah Wood
Yellowjackets was a breakout hit during its first season, thanks to a compelling mystery and fine acting. Showtime celebrated Friday the 13th by dropping around a minute of footage from Yellowjackets Season 2. Amongst all the mystery and darkness in the trailer, we get our first glimpse of Elijah Wood,...
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Hunts Teen Wolves in Thrilling Trailer
Wolf Pack might become one of the best supernatural series in years. Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer and key art for the new series, and it looks like a lot of fun. Wolf Pack is set to premiere Thursday, January 26, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and...
Zoey 101 Revival Movie With Original Cast Ordered at Paramount+
Nickelodeon today announced the start of production on Zoey102 (working title), an original full-length movie based on characters from the hit live-action Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. The movie follows Pacific Coast Academy alums as they reunite for a wedding in the present day. Production is underway in North Carolina, with...
Britney Spears Reportedly Has ‘Meltdown’ at LA Restaurant
A Los Angeles night out with her husband ended in chaos for Britney Spears Friday. Several fans spotted the pop star and husband Sam Asghari, and began whipping out their phones and recording her. Spears reportedly became “visibly upset,” according to TMZ, which posted footage of the singer. TMZ reported that sources told them Asghari stormed out of the busy restaurant once the star became “manic” and “talking gibberish.” (TMZ’s footage only shows Spears at the restaurant alone, not with Asghari.) Spears reportedly later left the restaurant with her bodyguard. The singer was released from a controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after she made bombshell claims that her father abused her, causing him to be removed from the conservatorship before it was terminated entirely.Read it at TMZ
