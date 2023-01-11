Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Nancy Drew, Riverdale Final Seasons Get CW Premiere Dates
The CW has scheduled the final seasons of Nancy Drew and Riverdale, and fans have some time to wait for both series. Riverdale Season 7 will bow on Wednesday, March 29 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of The Flash. Nancy Drew Season 4 will debut on Wednesday, May 31...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Mayans M.C. to End With Season 5 at FX
It's the end of the road for Mayans M.C. on FOX. It was announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The news is a bit of a shocker, especially given that production is already...
Hunters Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Buenos Aires
It is time to get the band back together because Hitler is on the menu. Jonah and Millie focus on getting the hunters back together so that they can hunt down Hitler on Hunters Season 2 Episode 2. On Hunters Season 2 Episode 1, we only focused on the lives...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers: Will Dayton Fire Archer?
Archer's my least favorite Chicago Med doctor, but does he deserve to be fired?. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12 spoilers suggest Jack Dayton wants to!. Archer's sin this time doesn't have to do with overriding patient wishes or dismissing mental health issues. He doesn't want to follow Dayton's plan for implementing AI throughout the hospital.
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11 Review: Soldier Up
No one has a bigger heart than Olivia Benson. She's come a long way since her first day as an SVU detective when she had to learn that she can't "pick the vic." Nowadays, she cares about every victim, no matter their background. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Review: It Is What It Is Until it Isn't
Jack Dayton's lack of interference with the hospital was too good to be true. He's always had a conflict of interest because he owns AI tech that can be used in medicine. OR 2.0 is one thing, but now that Asher and Sharon have declared war on Dayton's AI program for flagging opioid abusers, it's on!
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 Review: The Infiltration Game
Bell wasn't kidding about Whalen being Stabler 2.0!. Whalen and Stabler butted heads throughout the hour after Stabler took over Whalen's undercover op, and both of them had an attitude toward the other. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 wrapped up the street gang case, but did...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 6 Review: True Conviction
Wheels up! Who thought that would be a saying we'd miss so dearly?. It's been so long since the last episode that I'd forgotten about the explosion by the time Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 6 dropped. But this catastrophe is the first clue that things may get back...
Law & Order SVU: Benson and Stabler Turn Up the Heat in Steamy New Promo
Law & Order: SVU seems to be going there. NBC dropped a steamy promo Thursday night after the airing of Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11, and we have some questions. Fans have been clamoring for a pairing between the two for so long, and the clip certainly hints at them locking lips.
Hunters Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Van Glooten's Day 1972 Butter Sculptor of the Year
The hunters have since disbanded, and everyone is doing their own thing on Hunters Season 2 Episode 1. Jonah is in Paris, Millie is pursuing her career in the FBI, in flashbacks, some events rattle Meyer, and finally, Hitler is alive and well. The episode introduced us to someone we...
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business
Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12. Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.
Star Trek: Prodigy's Hageman Brothers Share How Season 2 Will Dive Deep
If you've been feeling bereft of interplanetary adventure and a little lost without access to a teleporter and universal translator, you're not alone. Star Trek: Prodigy wrapped its first season on December 29 with Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 20, and after traveling the galaxy with the intrepid crew of the USS Protostar for 14 months, its absence is palpable.
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Trinket
Finally, Beau comes to the fore. Beau Finado, the lab's older yet new criminologist, was in the spotlight on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11. Like Chris Park on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10, Beau learned things about himself that he hadn't considered when he switched to becoming a CSI.
Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, & More Series Get Freeform Premiere Dates
Freeform took to the Television Critics Association Winter press tour armed with some exciting announcements. Cruel Summer, which will transition to an anthology series with its second season, is set to return in the summer. The series was a breakout success with its initial season, but the story and cast...
And Just Like That: Carrie and Aidan Reunite in First Look at Season 2
And Just Like That... Carrie is getting a blast from the past. HBO Max confirmed Friday that John Corbett will be bringing back Aidan from Sex and the City for the highly-anticipated second season of the sequel series. The photos show the pair, hand in hand, in New York City.
The Flash: David Ramsey Shares First Look at Stephen Amell's Return as Oliver Queen
And just like that, we have our first look at a superhero team-up on the final season of The Flash. David Ramsey (who plays Diggle) took to social media to share a photo from behind the scenes of The Flash Season 9 Episode 9, airing later this year. Specifically, the...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+
The BAU will remain intact for another season at Paramount+. The streaming service has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season, it was revealed Thursday. "We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
