TV Fanatic
Mayans M.C. to End With Season 5 at FX
It's the end of the road for Mayans M.C. on FOX. It was announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The news is a bit of a shocker, especially given that production is already...
TV Fanatic
Hunters Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Blutsbande
An abduction derails the hunters' mission, but this might be just the thing that gets them Hitler. Now down three members, the team goes after to find and hopefully rescue Clara on Hunters Season 2 Episode 5. Meyer tried to recruit one more member to his team in the past, but things didn't go exactly as planned.
TV Fanatic
Nancy Drew, Riverdale Final Seasons Get CW Premiere Dates
The CW has scheduled the final seasons of Nancy Drew and Riverdale, and fans have some time to wait for both series. Riverdale Season 7 will bow on Wednesday, March 29 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of The Flash. Nancy Drew Season 4 will debut on Wednesday, May 31...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
TV Fanatic
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 12 Review: Are You Mad?
When you're wrong and know it, you have to stand in your wrongness. So, I will stand proudly and admit that I was wrong in my review of Big Sky Season 3 Episode 11 because Buck IS Michael Myers. Getting hit upside the head with a mallet multiple times and not only surviving but kidnapping people is something straight out of Halloween 27.
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Review: It Is What It Is Until it Isn't
Jack Dayton's lack of interference with the hospital was too good to be true. He's always had a conflict of interest because he owns AI tech that can be used in medicine. OR 2.0 is one thing, but now that Asher and Sharon have declared war on Dayton's AI program for flagging opioid abusers, it's on!
TV Fanatic
And Just Like That: Carrie and Aidan Reunite in First Look at Season 2
And Just Like That... Carrie is getting a blast from the past. HBO Max confirmed Friday that John Corbett will be bringing back Aidan from Sex and the City for the highly-anticipated second season of the sequel series. The photos show the pair, hand in hand, in New York City.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 6 Review: True Conviction
Wheels up! Who thought that would be a saying we'd miss so dearly?. It's been so long since the last episode that I'd forgotten about the explosion by the time Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 6 dropped. But this catastrophe is the first clue that things may get back...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 Review: The Infiltration Game
Bell wasn't kidding about Whalen being Stabler 2.0!. Whalen and Stabler butted heads throughout the hour after Stabler took over Whalen's undercover op, and both of them had an attitude toward the other. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 wrapped up the street gang case, but did...
TV Fanatic
The Flash: David Ramsey Shares First Look at Stephen Amell's Return as Oliver Queen
And just like that, we have our first look at a superhero team-up on the final season of The Flash. David Ramsey (who plays Diggle) took to social media to share a photo from behind the scenes of The Flash Season 9 Episode 9, airing later this year. Specifically, the...
TV Fanatic
Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, & More Series Get Freeform Premiere Dates
Freeform took to the Television Critics Association Winter press tour armed with some exciting announcements. Cruel Summer, which will transition to an anthology series with its second season, is set to return in the summer. The series was a breakout success with its initial season, but the story and cast...
TV Fanatic
A Million Little Things Season 5 Trailer: Prepare for Tears!
A Million Little Things will end its run on ABC this year, and the trailer for the final season hits you right in the feels. "From the beginning, we fell in love with a friendship, a family, a romance, a laugh, a triumph, a moment, a million little things," we hear, setting the stage for the season ahead.
TV Fanatic
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 3 Review: All Queens Go to Heaven
The sweet queer-after was absolute hell for some of the queens on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 3. Whenever improv challenges come around, the queens must think on their feet and serve the fun. Some brought the jokes while others struggled for air. (And we mean a struggle for some!)
A Marketing Specialist Juggles a Fake Engagement and a Real One in Great American Family's 'From Chicago With Love'
Great American Family starts the new year with a whole new lineup of movies beginning with 'From Chicago with Love'.
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+
The BAU will remain intact for another season at Paramount+. The streaming service has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season, it was revealed Thursday. "We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
TV Fanatic
Zoey 101 Revival Movie With Original Cast Ordered at Paramount+
Nickelodeon today announced the start of production on Zoey102 (working title), an original full-length movie based on characters from the hit live-action Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. The movie follows Pacific Coast Academy alums as they reunite for a wedding in the present day. Production is underway in North Carolina, with...
TV Fanatic
General Hospital Announces 60th Anniversary Plans: Sonya Eddy Tribute, and a Blast From the Past
General Hospital is entering the new year with plans for its 60th anniversary and a special tribute to the late Sonya Eddy. Eddy played head nurse Epiphany Johnson from 2006 until her death in December. Firstly, ABC revealed in honoring the 60th anniversary, it planned to present the cast and...
