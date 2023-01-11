Read full article on original website
Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 11
On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11, the pair treated Justin's gym buddy and were both shocked at the direction of the case. Meanwhile, Maggie and Will helped a robbery-homicide suspect. Elsewhere, Hannah and Archer used Med's new opiate abuse A.I. program. How did it play out?. Use the video...
'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
CNN reporters describe seeing Lisa Marie Presley days before death
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Chloe Melas and Stephanie Elam share their perspective after seeing her at the Golden Globes just days earlier.
Law & Order SVU: Benson and Stabler Turn Up the Heat in Steamy New Promo
Law & Order: SVU seems to be going there. NBC dropped a steamy promo Thursday night after the airing of Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11, and we have some questions. Fans have been clamoring for a pairing between the two for so long, and the clip certainly hints at them locking lips.
Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 11 Review: Soldier Up
No one has a bigger heart than Olivia Benson. She's come a long way since her first day as an SVU detective when she had to learn that she can't "pick the vic." Nowadays, she cares about every victim, no matter their background. On Law & Order: SVU Season 24...
Mayans M.C. to End With Season 5 at FX
It's the end of the road for Mayans M.C. on FOX. It was announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will conclude with its upcoming fifth season. The news is a bit of a shocker, especially given that production is already...
Frasier Revival Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy
The long-gestating revival of Frasier is moving forward at Paramount+. According to Deadline, Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the new season of the iconic NBC sitcom as Frasier's son Freddy. "Charming and handsome, Frasier's son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather," Deadline teases of the character.
Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, & More Series Get Freeform Premiere Dates
Freeform took to the Television Critics Association Winter press tour armed with some exciting announcements. Cruel Summer, which will transition to an anthology series with its second season, is set to return in the summer. The series was a breakout success with its initial season, but the story and cast...
Hunters Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Blutsbande
An abduction derails the hunters' mission, but this might be just the thing that gets them Hitler. Now down three members, the team goes after to find and hopefully rescue Clara on Hunters Season 2 Episode 5. Meyer tried to recruit one more member to his team in the past, but things didn't go exactly as planned.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 Review: The Infiltration Game
Bell wasn't kidding about Whalen being Stabler 2.0!. Whalen and Stabler butted heads throughout the hour after Stabler took over Whalen's undercover op, and both of them had an attitude toward the other. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 11 wrapped up the street gang case, but did...
A Million Little Things Season 5 Trailer: Prepare for Tears!
A Million Little Things will end its run on ABC this year, and the trailer for the final season hits you right in the feels. "From the beginning, we fell in love with a friendship, a family, a romance, a laugh, a triumph, a moment, a million little things," we hear, setting the stage for the season ahead.
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Trinket
Finally, Beau comes to the fore. Beau Finado, the lab's older yet new criminologist, was in the spotlight on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 11. Like Chris Park on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 10, Beau learned things about himself that he hadn't considered when he switched to becoming a CSI.
Justified: Timothy Olyphant Would Return for More Seasons Following City Primeval
Ever since it was announced that Justified: City Primeval would be a limited series revival of the hit FX series, there have been questions about whether it will conclude the franchise. During the TCA panel for the series on Thursday, the cast and creatives shed light on what longtime fans...
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business
Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12. Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.
Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 11 Review: Long Lost
LaRoyce Hawkins is effortlessly one of the finest actors on broadcast, so it's not the least bit surprising that he delivered another powerful performance. In many ways, Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 11 was a decade in the making, finally providing us the type of content on Kevin's background that we've been clamoring for since the series began.
Woman's Dress Color Choice for Ex's Wedding Shocks Internet: 'Show-Off'
"It's literally a red wedding dress," said one user of the clothing option.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Get Your Hopes Up
Showing and telling people that you appreciate them is a simple thing that can profoundly affect their lives. A box car crashed into the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 10, and the events that followed affected more than one person's life. Bode was faced with a constant reminder that his life was changing, all for the better.
NBC Midseason Shake Up Bumps Found to Fall
Found, one of the most promising new shows of the season, has been delayed. NBC revealed the missing persons drama has been bumped from its February 19 premiere to Fall 2023. "After watching the first few episodes of Found, it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process," said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.
Man Denying Kids $50K Inheritance From Their Dying Grandad Slammed
"You shouldn't be punishing your kids for mistakes someone else made," one Reddit user told the conflicted father.
