wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
wpsdlocal6.com
Shy shepard-mix, 'Rosebud' looking for place to bloom
PADUCAH — A sweet, shy Marshall County pup is looking for a forever home — a place where she can bloom. The Humane Society of Marshall County tells Local 6 8-month-old Rosebud is very shy when meeting new people. Once she gets to know you, though, she's extremely...
westkentuckystar.com
I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
wpsdlocal6.com
Semi-involved crash cleared along US 45 in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A semi and at least one other vehicle that crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air are blocking U.S. 45 at the southwest edge of Mayfield. This is along U.S. 45 between downtown Mayfield and the KY 80 intersection. Estimated duration is two...
Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County
WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Emerald Therapy Center opens fourth Paducah location
PADUCAH — The Emerald Therapy Center opened its fourth Paducah location on Friday. Emerald Therapy Center has centers in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah. Its newest Paducah office at 1640 McCracken Blvd. is centered around child and family services and offices for their corporate staff. Last year, Emerald served 55,000...
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
kbsi23.com
Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
KFVS12
Man wanted for shooting in Scott County
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor JB Pritzker, over an assault weapons ban in Illinois. Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital....
wpsdlocal6.com
Culinary students serve lunch at McCracken County High School
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Better, healthier food: That was the focus at McCracken County High School, where students in the culinary class served lunch Friday. Students got the chance to practice their cooking skills and build new menu items for their classmates to enjoy. School leaders hope new menu...
wevv.com
Family continues to look for an answer to a missing Union County man
James Michael Mills was last seen at his trailer home in Uniontown, Kentucky on January 16th, 2006. It wasn't until the next morning, when James didn't show up for work, that his employer reported him missing. Mills' family found out the shocking news of his disappearance later when the sheriff knocked on their door.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
kbsi23.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
