Wrestling: Hanover Park Edges Kittatinny, 35-34
NEWTON, NJ -- The Hanover Park wrestling team prevailed in a dual match over Kittatinny, 35-34, Tuesday night.
Hanover Park improved its record to 4-2.
113 - Nick DiFrancescantonio (HP) — Pin 4:56 Nikolas Martinez (K)
120 - Cristian Cesaro (HP) — Pin 3:14 Brayden Shea (K)
126 - Santino Danise (HP) — Pin 3:38 Blake Giangrasso (K)
132 - Joey Tantawi (HP) — Decision 12-7 Jacob Savage (K)
150 - Massimo Mancini (HP) — Technical Fall (26-9) 5:40 Reece Smith (K)
190 - Vincenzo LaValle (HP) — Pin 2:42 Alex Laoudis (K)
285 - Anthony Rios (HP) — Decision 4-1 Nicholas Reo (K)
