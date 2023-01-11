ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Wrestling: Hanover Park Edges Kittatinny, 35-34

NEWTON, NJ -- The Hanover Park wrestling team prevailed in a dual match over Kittatinny, 35-34, Tuesday night.

Hanover Park improved its record to 4-2.

113 - Nick DiFrancescantonio (HP) — Pin 4:56 Nikolas Martinez (K)
120 - Cristian Cesaro (HP) — Pin 3:14 Brayden Shea (K)
126 - Santino Danise (HP) — Pin 3:38 Blake Giangrasso (K)
132 - Joey Tantawi (HP) — Decision 12-7 Jacob Savage (K)
150 - Massimo Mancini (HP) — Technical Fall (26-9) 5:40 Reece Smith (K)
190 - Vincenzo LaValle (HP) — Pin 2:42 Alex Laoudis (K)
285 - Anthony Rios (HP) — Decision 4-1 Nicholas Reo (K)

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Beats West Milford, 8-7, in OT

WAYNE, NJ -- The Clifton United co-op ice hockey team, which includes players from Cedar Grove, advanced in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament with an 8-7 overtime victory over West Milford on Friday. Trevor Rascher scored the game-winning goal 1:07 into overtime with an assist from Zach Guiffrida. It was Guiffrida's goal with less than two minutes left in regulation that tied the game, 7-7, and forced the extra session. Ryan Montana finished with three goals and one assist for Clifton United (3-5-1). Rascher and Guiffrida each had two goals and Ryan Kratz had one goal and two assists. Jonathan Montana, Colin Healey and James Troller each contributed one assist in the win. Clifton United will advance to play Passaic Tech in the semifinals Monday at 5 p.m.at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.    
CLIFTON, NJ
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament: 2023 Finals

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It was a full day of wrestling in Phillipsburg as the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament took place today, January 14, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. Watch the replay here on the Phillipsburg High School Athletics YouTube channel. The championship went to Phillipsburg, who has now won back-to-back championships and has held the team title 16 times.   The outstanding wrestler was Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi. Rightfully so, was the fan consensus.  The Stateliner fans were sold after his win, he deserved outstanding wrestler. You read that right.  We knew our own Stateliners were putting up some great performances, but we still respect a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Morristown Wrestling Fell to Bloomfield 34-31 on Saturday

Morristown wrestling lost to Bloomfield 34-31 to drop to 1-6 on the season. Jack Myers tallied a pin in the 138-weight class and Freddie Saxon recorded a pin as well in the 190-weight division. Robert Murphy recorded a win by major decision in the 215-pound class and Jayson Castro won his match via a 4-3 decision in the 285 class. The Colonials will host Sparta on Wednesday January 18.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Falls to SPF, 44-37

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills took an early lead but Scotch Plains Fanwood swarmed the Warriors on defense, went on a 16-7 tear in the third quarter, and came out on top 44-37. Missing seniors Julia Puglisi and Kendall Lee, Watchung Hills looked out of synch all game. Amanda Baylock led the way for the Raiders with 19 points as they improved to 9-3 on the season in Warren. Senior Morgan Groff paced Watchung Hills (9-4) with 15 points, and Olivia Holliday added 8 points. Watchung Hills next plays at Ridge on Tuesday and the Raiders next host Oak Knoll on Tuesday.
WATCHUNG, NJ
Newton Bowling Tops High Point

NEWTON, NJ- The Newton High School bowling team defeated High Point 5-2 on Thursday at Sparta Lanes. The Braves had a total 2401 pins to the Wildcats 2376. Rachel Prozille was high scorer for Newton with a total of 646 pins in three sets. Vinsent Mabee knocked down 575. Devlin Schmid had 461, Salvator Serillo had 366 pins and Mackenzie Genung finished her three frames with 353. Newton’s record moves to 4-6.  They will go against Kinnelon at Oakwood Lanes on Thursday, January 19 at 1 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Bound Brook, Celebrates 2018 State Champs On Youth Sports Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ —Watchung Hills wrestling defeated Bound Brook on Friday, 69-12 on a youth night that also welcomed returning alumni from the 2017-18 championship team. “Great night beating a fellow Somerset County team in Bound Brook. The train was moving today! Shout out to the 2018 Watchung Hills Wrestling Team who we honored as our first ever State Sectional Championship team! Quick turnaround tomorrow as we have a tough quad. Wrestling starts at 10am. Go Warriors!” The Warriors results are: 106 Nic Pietrantuono won by pin 1:10 113 Vincent Glynos won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 1:29 126 Nick Valenti won by forfeit 132 Michael Samayoa lost by pin 1:01 138 Jordan Bash won by pin 2:08 144 Max Shaferman won by forfeit 150 Ryan Higgins won by decision 6-2 157 Christian Calvo won by pin 0:28 165 Harry Liu won by pin 1:05 175 Matt Mina lost by pin 0:52 190 Dylan Meng won by forfeit 215 Alex Rodriguez won by pin 2:30 285 Hunter Seubert won by forfeit Watchung Hills next hosts a quad on Saturday.
WARREN, NJ
Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Beats Monroe, 63-54

MONROE, NJ -- South Brunswick's boys basketball team warded off an upset bid by Monroe to defeat the Falcons, 63-54, Saturday afternoon. Harmehar Chhabra scored 22 points for the Vikings (8-4), who outscored Monroe, 20-13, in the third quarter to take a 48-41 lead. John Rappoccio finished with 18 points and Kalani Antoine connected for 15 points for South Brunswick. Myles Marabuto led Monroe (1-10) with 21 points.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys Basketball: Perth Amboy Stuns Woodbridge with Shot at the Buzzer, 63-62

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- Ariel Perez' 3-pointer as time ran out gave Perth Amboy a 63-62 boys basketball victory over Woodbridge before a large, boisterous crowd Saturday afternoon. Perez had been scoreless before sinking his game-winner from the right side of the arc, where officials ruled that his foot was not touching any part of the tape. Perth Amboy (7-3) avenged a similar loss to Woodbridge (7-5) on opening night by a 49-47 score on Dec. 15, 2022. The rematch, which was physically played and hotly contested right from the opening tip, seemed destined to come down to a final possession. Woodbridge had rallied...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Wrestling: Union Wins Over Dover, 48-34

MADISON, NJ -- The Union wrestling team came away with a 48-34 victory over Dover in a quad match at Madison High School on Saturday. Union's team record is 4-7. Dover is 3-7. 126: Woodley Auciel (U) — Pin 2:12 Jason Castaneda (D) 132: Ariel Azeredo (U) — Pin 1:48 Matthew Le (D) 144: Fabian Mino (U) — Pin 2:17 Darwin Meza (D) 150: Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 5:19 Erick Reyes (D) 175: Daniel Collin (U) — Pin 0:30 Joel Villanueva (D) 190: Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 0:27 Angel Bonilla (D) 215: Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:18 Jeffrey Almendarez (D) 285: Obreight Ingram (U) — Pin 1:09 Roberto Garcia-Gonzalez (D)
DOVER, NJ
Boys Basketball: Carteret Beats Metuchen, 48-38

METUCHEN, NJ — The Carteret boys basketball team won for its second time this season, defeating the Metuchen Bulldogs, 48-38, on Friday. Andre Diaz scored 15 points to lead the Carteret Ramblers (2-9), who outscored Metuchen, 28-22, in the second half to extend a four-point halftime lead. Asi Powell totaled 12 points and Tyreece Parrott finished with eight points for Carteret, which made six 3-point baskets, but was only 10-for-24 from the foul line. Since its only other victory, over Wardlaw-Hartridge in December, Carteret has suffered losses by two points, three points and five points along the way.
METUCHEN, NJ
Girls Basketball: West Essex Beats Columbia, 62-53

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- West Essex dominated the middle two quarters and came away with a 62-53 girls basketball victory over Columbia on Saturday. Jordan Cohen scored 21 points for West Essex (8-3), which outscored the Cougars, 26-13, in the second and third quarters to head into the final quarter with a 44-31 lead. Sasha Resnick collected 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks; and Olivia Weiss finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Lady Knights. Talia Baptiste led Columbia (4-7) with 22 points and Shana Desir clicked for 11 points for the Cougars.
COLUMBIA, NJ
Hockey: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Beats West Orange in 6-3

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Deuces were wild for Scotch Plains-Fanwood hockey team as the Raiders scored two goals in each period of their 6-3 victory over host West Orange at the Codey Arena Friday night.  Heading into the game, both teams were undefeated in the McMullen Division and were competing for first place. West Orange scored early to gain a 1-0 lead, but the Raiders quickly responded and went up 4-1 after the second period. West Orange came out strong in the 3rd period, turning it into a 4-3 game, however Scotch Plains-Fanwood answered again with two more goal to solidify a...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 57-26

HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team opened a 20-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 57-26 victory over Kearny on Saturday. Joel Lopez scored 17 points and handed out five assists for Hoboken (9-3), which led, 26-6, after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime. Lamir Boxley finished with 15 points and Bryson Lopez grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots to go with four points for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Randolph Boys Hockey Continues Strong Play; Knocks off Chatham and Mo-Beard

RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph boys hockey team has kicked off a stretch of 7-games that should prove to be the most challenging run on their schedule for the 2022-3023 season.  So far they are two games in, and have played well in picking up wins in both to move their record up to 6-1-2 on the year.  ( game photos in link at end of story ) The first game in the stretch was a 3-1 win over previously undefeated Chatham. The game had a familiar ending to anyone who saw the Rams and Cougars play last season.  Randolph won both of those contests, but tensions boiled...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Wrestling: Morristown Fell to Randolph

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown (1-5) took on Randolph Friday night on the mat losing 46-32. Henry Saxon recorded a pin in 30 seconds in the 165-weight class. Freddie Saxon (190) and Robert Murphy (215) won their matches by major decision. The Colonials will wrestling in a Quad match Saturday morning. Match begins at 10am at Bloomfield High School.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Falls to Toms River North

TOMS RIVER, NJ - After winning the first game in the program's history on Wednesday, the Chargers-Bears-Rams ice hockey team lost to Toms River North High School Friday night 8-3 at the Winding River Skating Center. CBR's John Whyte had two goals and an assist and Sonny Lawson had a goal and two assists. Oscar Paradysz had three assists for CBR. Ty Schneider had four goals and an assist for Toms River North. Blaise Schoelen, Matt Butch, Jake Bennert and Ryan Berry also scored for Toms River North. CBR's Eryk Miastokowski faced 59 shots and made 51 saves. Tom River North's...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Girls Basketball: Woodbridge Romps Over JFK Iselin, 74-29

WOODBRIDGE — The Barrons took command with a big second quarter and went on to defeat crosstown opponent JFK Iselin in girls basketball, 74-39, on Thursday. Aviva Palms collected 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and two steals for Woodbridge (5-6), which outscored the Mustangs, 27-9, in the second quarter to open a 44-15 lead. Amaya Green finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Barrons. Isabel Reyes had 13 points and six assists in the win. Sidney deVoogd had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots; and Paula Antunes connected for 12 points for JFK Iselin (3-8).
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Kenilworth Residents Succeed at Elks National Hoop Shoot District Contest

KENILWORTH, NJ – Three Kenilworth residents Gianna Orlando, James Beronio and Jonathan Lopez back in December entered the Union Elks Foul Shooting Contest and won advancing to the district round. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13. All three kids won the divisions and became district winners. Gianna Orlando won the 8/9-year-old girls division, James Beronio won the 10/11-year-old boys and Jonathan Lopez won the 12/13-year-old boys. One of the biggest highlights of the event was in the 12/13-year-old boys bracket when Jonathan made 24 out of 25 shots. Gianna went 16 for 25 and James went 20 for 25. Early in February Gianna, James and Jonathan will compete in South Plainfield with the chance to become state champions.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Platek 17 Paces Chatham as All Five Starters Score in Double Digits in 8th Straight Boys Basketball Win, 67-50 vs. Morristown

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin's mantra after every game to his team is that they need to keep improving. But even Ervin had to admit he was impressed with the play of the Cougars after they defeated a good Morristown team, 67-50, to secure their eighth straight win on Saturday night.  "Is that what (our winning streak) is? Wow," Ervin said. "That's pretty good. Everyone I thought played good. That's what we want. We made free throws, which we haven't done all year, so it was a good effort." Ervin likely uttered a few more "wows" when he looked over the scorebook and...
CHATHAM, NJ
Thornton and McCoy Lead Barnegat to Victory Over Manalapan on Thursday

MANALAPAN - The Barnegat Girls Basketball team took to the road on Thursday and came away with a 50-45 victory over Manalapan. Emma Thornton led Barnegat with 23 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in the victory.  Cara McCoy scored 20 points and record six rebounds. Sydney Collins scored seven points.  Sophia Venezia scored 15 points to lead Manalapan.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
