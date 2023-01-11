Wrestling: Hanover Park Edges Kittatinny, 35-34

KENILWORTH, NJ – Three Kenilworth residents Gianna Orlando, James Beronio and Jonathan Lopez back in December entered the Union Elks Foul Shooting Contest and won advancing to the district round. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13. All three kids won the divisions and became district winners. Gianna Orlando won the 8/9-year-old girls division, James Beronio won the 10/11-year-old boys and Jonathan Lopez won the 12/13-year-old boys. One of the biggest highlights of the event was in the 12/13-year-old boys bracket when Jonathan made 24 out of 25 shots. Gianna went 16 for 25 and James went 20 for 25. Early in February Gianna, James and Jonathan will compete in South Plainfield with the chance to become state champions. Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO