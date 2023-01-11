ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WNYT

5 local friends seek refund after cruise canceled

A group of friends is fed up that a Maryland-based company still owes them thousands of dollars. They’re all from the area. They tell 13 investigates they were promised a full refund nearly a year ago for a canceled cruise. The five friends were ready to set sail on...
WNYT

Microsoft offering salaried US employees unlimited time off

Microsoft is giving its U.S. employees unlimited time off. The new policy – which starts next week – applies to all salaried, but not hourly workers. Microsoft will offer 10 company holidays, leaves of absence, sick and mental health days and time away for jury duty or bereavement in addition to the unlimited time off.

