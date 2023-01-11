NEW DELHI – BYD, a leading global manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), showcased its new luxury model, the BYD Seal, and a limited edition of the BYD ATTO 3 in Forest Green at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. The BYD Seal, which has sold over 50,000 units in China within five months, is set to be launched in India by the end of 2023. The All-New e6 and BYD ATTO 3 are already available in the local market, making the BYD Seal the third passenger EV to be released in India within two years.

