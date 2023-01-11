Read full article on original website
Kia EV6 Wins 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year
DETROIT – The all-electric Kia EV6 has been named the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This marks the second time in three years that a Kia vehicle has won the award in this category and the first win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV).
BYD India Unveils its Luxury Electric Sedan BYD Seal & Launches BYD ATTO 3 Limited Edition at Auto Expo 2023
NEW DELHI – BYD, a leading global manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), showcased its new luxury model, the BYD Seal, and a limited edition of the BYD ATTO 3 in Forest Green at the Indian Auto Expo 2023. The BYD Seal, which has sold over 50,000 units in China within five months, is set to be launched in India by the end of 2023. The All-New e6 and BYD ATTO 3 are already available in the local market, making the BYD Seal the third passenger EV to be released in India within two years.
Sibros Selected by Mahindra to Elevate Over-the-Air Technology of its Born Electric SUV Portfolio and INGLO EV Platform
SAN JOSE, Calif. and NOIDA, India – Connected vehicle technology company Sibros announced that it will be collaborating with Indian multinational OEM Mahindra & Mahindra to deploy over-the-air update solutions on their Born Electric portfolio of electric SUVs. Mahindra, known for being India’s pioneering SUV manufacturer, unveiled its Born Electric Vision last August, which encompasses five new electric SUVs under its XUV brand and an all-new electric-only brand called BE. These new fully electric SUVs will be built in Mahindra’s new state-of-the-art EV manufacturing facility at Pune, India, where the company is investing $1.21 billion.
