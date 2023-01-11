Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Harrison Group headquarters gets more space
A new Harrison Group office building set for construction at the former Nick’s Jurassic Golf on 18th Street is ready for groundbreaking with more square footage than originally planned. On Jan. 4, members of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from the company to redesign...
Cape Gazette
Farmers markets are thriving in Delaware
Walk through George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes any Saturday in spring, summer or fall, and your attention will surely be drawn to a collection of pop-up tents along Blockhouse Pond. Within this village of vendors, farmers from all over the Delmarva Peninsula sell a variety of produce, baked goods and other locally sourced items.
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
delawarepublic.org
Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep
The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
Cape Gazette
Storage facility planned at Dartmouth-Route 1 intersection
At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for Dartmouth Drive Storage to construct a four-story, 74,999-square-foot storage building on the northwest corner of Dartmouth Drive and Route 1 near Lewes. Access to the parcel will be from Woods Edge Drive. The final site plan, with all state and county agency approvals, will be reviewed by the county planning & zoning staff.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pallet home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion
SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village work progresses
After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
Cape Gazette
Lettering completes exterior of restored caboose
D.J. Baker of Southern Delaware Signs in Lewes has made just about every kind of sign and lettering possible, but he never expected to be applying letters and logos to a 1917 railroad caboose. With Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association members looking on – and providing some guidance –...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City eyeing ban on rental of personnel mobility devices
The City Council’s attempts to come to a compromise on renting electric bicycles in Ocean City shifted into a whole new gear this week when the discussion turned to the possibility of banning the rental of all personal mobility devices across the resort. “We constantly look for ways to...
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WBOC
Squeaky's Café Expands To Washington Inn And Tavern
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The historic Washington Inn and Tavern, in Princess Anne, closed on new years eve. But a new restaurant will open back up. Next month, diners here will be able to eat at Squeaky's new location across the street at the Washington Inn and Tavern. And while their original location will offer breakfast and lunch menus, the new location will offer a dinner selection.
WBOC
A New Age of Internet For People in Three Worcester County Communities
The county received a little over $3 million in state funding, a portion of which will go towards high-speed internet. The focus will be installing fiber for businesses in Snow Hill, Berlin, and Pocomoke City.
3 Sussex charters ask for more legislative help
Officials from three Sussex County charter schools told state representatives Thursday they need more legislative support to best support their students and communities. “We don’t have the available resources for a wellness center,” said Eric Anderson, head of Sussex Academy. “Our kids are like any other, and they need these supports.” His school hosted a joint breakfast that included Sussex ... Read More
WBOC
DNREC Addresses Water and Sewage Problems in Pine Haven Community
The owner of a campground community in Sussex County has been issued a violation from the Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control for improper wastewater discharge. DNREC says after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln.
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
Cape Gazette
New year brings roadwork at Malfunction Junction
Several area major road projects are scheduled to begin in 2023, including improvements to the area known as Malfunction Junction by locals. Phase 1 of the Plantation Road improvement project is underway with utility relocation taking place and construction slated to begin this spring. Phase 1 of the project –...
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
WBOC
Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement
MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council rescinds Margaritaville right-of-way abandonment
Replaced with vote to include entire Balt. Ave. corridor. Ocean City voters will no longer be heading to the polls to determine whether the developers of a planned Margaritaville resort can officially take ownership and use a portion of a right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue for their project. But the matter...
delawarepublic.org
Middletown council approves major land development plan for new middle school
Middletown Mayor and Council voted unanimously to approve the land development plan for a new middle school Monday night. The new Louis L. Redding Middle School is set to open at 201 New Street in Fall 2025, effectively replacing the old middle school, which will be demolished immediately following the completion of the new one.
