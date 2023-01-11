ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
msn.com

D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure!. Express forecast.
WCPO

When to expect a wintry mix this weekend

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. J​anuary's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
ALASKA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Snow forecast for Milton Keynes as sub-zero temperatures return

Buckinghamshire is set to be hit with snow once again this winter, according to forecasters. The BBC's weather experts are predicting the county's only city will see the white stuff in the coming days. A long-range forecast published today (Friday, January 13) predicted that Milton Keynes should expect snow as...
BBC

Weather: More wet and windy weather followed by a cold snap

After Thursday's stormy conditions Friday has brought a brief window of quieter weather, but there is more wind and rain on the way. From Sunday, it will turn much colder as an Arctic airflow becomes established. This will bring frost, ice and some snow. The Met Office has issued a...

