WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure!. Express forecast.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Gusty showers arrive tonight but lots of sun Friday through Monday
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: No sun to be had, but 50s aren’t bad. Today: Cloudy, a shower possible late afternoon. Highs: 53-57 Tonight: Rain with gusty winds. Lows: 42-46 Tomorrow: Clearing and breezy. Highs: 48-52 Forecast...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
Snowstorm possible later this week, early forecast look
A large storm over the Pacific Ocean is going to hit the West Coast in the next two days. That storm system looks like it could affect Lower Michigan with an accumulating snow late this week. The storm center is about 500 miles off the California coast today. While that...
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
Snowy weather to persist in interior Northeast through weekend
As blustery conditions persist in the northern Plains on Friday, heavy snow will continue to fall across sections of the interior Northeast through Saturday.
Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
The storm will bring a wide swath of snow, rain and fierce winds from the Plains to the Atlantic Seaboard – the likes of which haven’t been seen in years.
Timeline: Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area this weekend with more rain, strong winds
More storms are coming through the Bay Area today and this weekend, which will likely cause more problems for the already battered region. Here's what to expect.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Snow forecast for Milton Keynes as sub-zero temperatures return
Buckinghamshire is set to be hit with snow once again this winter, according to forecasters. The BBC's weather experts are predicting the county's only city will see the white stuff in the coming days. A long-range forecast published today (Friday, January 13) predicted that Milton Keynes should expect snow as...
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Chilly today, only slightly warmer tomorrow with a bothersome breeze
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: A fraction less wind, a tad more sun, and relatively on par for January temperatures. But with wind chills in the 20s, we may not feel fully acclimated to these wintry feels. Brr!
BBC
Weather: More wet and windy weather followed by a cold snap
After Thursday's stormy conditions Friday has brought a brief window of quieter weather, but there is more wind and rain on the way. From Sunday, it will turn much colder as an Arctic airflow becomes established. This will bring frost, ice and some snow. The Met Office has issued a...
