Fort Wayne, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

loud1033.com

Feedback sought on fair housing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne would like to receive feedback regarding access to affordable and safe housing in our community. As part of the City’s fair housing assessment, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services is inviting residents to attend a public meeting to discuss fair housing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

City offices to be closed on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed on Monday, January 16 in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day the entire week of January 16. The City will resume regular business...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Redwood Inn still open after building sold

Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

FWPD looking for lateral transfers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
FORT WAYNE, IN
loud1033.com

Savor Fort Wayne returns next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne favorite has returned. Taste the best cuisine the city has to offer during the 12 days of dining deals this January 18-29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course meals at value prices to encourage diners to taste all that our city has to offer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
gotodestinations.com

Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023

Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
AUBURN, IN
loud1033.com

ISP asking for help in US 30 hit and run case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are asking for help in finding whoever hit and damaged a US 30 overpass in November. ISP only recently became aware that there was footage of the actual incident. Police say that a semi was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Female driver injured in crash at Harmar and East Lewis streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harmar and East Lewis streets on the city’s east side Wednesday left the female driver of a car injured, according to Fort Wayne police officers at the scene. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Details about...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023

Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
hometownstations.com

Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County

Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession. According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

