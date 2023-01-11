Read full article on original website
loud1033.com
Feedback sought on fair housing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne would like to receive feedback regarding access to affordable and safe housing in our community. As part of the City’s fair housing assessment, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services is inviting residents to attend a public meeting to discuss fair housing.
WANE-TV
Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
loud1033.com
City offices to be closed on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed on Monday, January 16 in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day the entire week of January 16. The City will resume regular business...
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
loud1033.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
loud1033.com
Savor Fort Wayne returns next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne favorite has returned. Taste the best cuisine the city has to offer during the 12 days of dining deals this January 18-29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course meals at value prices to encourage diners to taste all that our city has to offer.
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023
Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
Check Up 13: Gas City mom experiences 'awakening' after gastric bypass surgery
GAS CITY, Ind. — Excess weight and obesity is an issue that threatens the health and life expectancy of Americans. The State of Obesity 2022: Better Policies for a Healthier America report found that 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and rates are climbing. The report, based in...
loud1033.com
ISP asking for help in US 30 hit and run case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are asking for help in finding whoever hit and damaged a US 30 overpass in November. ISP only recently became aware that there was footage of the actual incident. Police say that a semi was...
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
New Jersey teacher overdoses in front of students, police say
A New Jersey middle school teacher faces drug charges after he overdosed in front of students, police said.
North Side QB Dickerson signs with Saint Francis
Dickerson was one of the top high school quarterbacks in Fort Wayne this past season, passing for over 2,100 yards and scoring a combined 35 touchdowns.
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
WANE-TV
Female driver injured in crash at Harmar and East Lewis streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harmar and East Lewis streets on the city’s east side Wednesday left the female driver of a car injured, according to Fort Wayne police officers at the scene. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Details about...
WANE-TV
Thief steals rare comic books from local shop amid high collectibles prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Todd Berndt, owner of Berndt Comics, has been collecting comic books and action figures for 40 years. “When I first started collecting, I was into superheroes,” Berndt said. Throughout the years, Berndt said he has seen the world of comic books change and...
wrtv.com
Daleville Police Officer snags five alleged stop arm violators at once
DALEVILLE — A police department in Delaware County is cracking down on school bus stop arm violators. Dash camera footage shows on Jan. 4, Daleville Police Patrolman Adam Curtis pulled over five vehicles at once who were suspected of failing to stop for the school bus on State Road 67.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
hometownstations.com
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County
Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession. According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
