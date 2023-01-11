Where are the Love Island 2022 couples now? From six-figure fashion deals to a reality show

Love Island r eturns to screens for its hotly-anticipated winter series on Saturday January 16, three years after it last aired outside of its usual summer installment.

The ninth series will be hosted for the first time by Maya Jama, after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the position following former presenter Caroline Flack's tragic death in 2020.

Series eight of the ITV2 reality show concluded only five months ago, with just two of the four couples in the final going strong.

So, with the show's comeback just around the corner, MailOnline takes a look at where the Class of 2022 are now.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Winner Ekin-Su signed the biggest clothing contract in the show's history with brand Oh Polly last year, while her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti signed his own six-figure deal to become boohooMAN's latest brand ambassador.

The Turkish actress was 'inundated with offers' by multiple retailers following her landslide win with Davide but wanted to 'follow her heart' in signing with a company that believes in her.

Ekin left the Love Island villa not only as the show's champion but with the biggest following, as 2.6million viewers hurried to back the former Turkish soap star.

Elsewhere, Davide inked his signature on a big money contract with boohooMAN' - which saw him follow in the footsteps of former contestants Tommy Fury, Wes Nelson and Toby Aromolaran.

The pair now live together after Davide moved to London from Manchester, with Ekin thought to have reached millionaire status already.

Ekin-Su and Davide have been going from strength to strength since leaving the villa and recently starred in their own reality show Homecomings.

The ITV2 series saw the reality star couple visit each other's family in their native lands while experiencing the culture of their partner's hometown.

During their trip away, the couple enjoy a Turkish bath and learn family recipes with Ekin-Su's grandmother as they were driven around in a car by Davide.

Ekin-Su is also gearing up to compete in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice with pro partner Brendyn Hatfield, set to air from Sunday January 15.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Runners-up Gemma and her ex-boyfriend Luca Bish split in December.

Weeks later, the fishmonger was spotted cosying up to a blonde bombshell at a New Year's Eve party in a video shared to Instagram by winner, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 28.

Despite the pair no longer being an item, Michael Owen's daughter has been tipped to become the richest Love Island contestant ever.

She signed a six-figure deal with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing last year, which saw her follow in the footsteps of 2019 Islander Molly-Mae Hague.

Gemma already owns her own swimwear line, OG Beachwear, while Luca reportedly can make an eye-watering £100k from a sponsored Instagram post.

Luca also launched YouTube series The Bish n Chips Show in October 2022.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Third place couple Dami Hope and his girlfriend Indiyah Polack have been going from strength to strength since leaving the villa.

The pair recently revealed they are moving into their first London home together.

Indiyah told MailOnline: 'We're moving in together in a couple weeks! So we're both looking forward to moving in and getting ready for Christmas actually, it'll be our first one together.'

Indiyah was named a Beauty Ambassador for Boots after leaving the Love Island villa.

Sharing a series of stunning photos of her signing her new contract as Brand Ambassador, Indiyah wrote: 'Can't believe I'm typing this right now but.. I am insanely excited to announce that I am a @bootsuk Beauty Ambassador!

'You guys know beauty is a huge passion and obsession of mine, so becoming a beauty ambassador for Boots is a dream come true.'

She continued: 'None of this would be possible without all of your love and support, nothing goes unnoticed and I love you all so much!!

'Can't wait to get to work on this and share more with you over the next few months.'

She was unveiled as the new Love Island podcast host and regular Aftersun panellist along with Sam Thompson last week.

Indiyah also landed a reported six-figure deal to become PrettyLittleThing's first ever Marketplace ambassador - the brand's new sustainable outlet.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Having come in at fourth place, Tasha has gone on to work with brands eBay, L'Oreal Paris and Ann Summers since leaving the villa.

Andrew - who moved in with Tasha after leaving his Dubai-based estate agent job - moved his girlfriend to tears on Christmas Day after gifting her with a promise ring.

Tasha signed a six-figure deal with L'Oreal in September - just days after launching her first collection with eBay.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: 'I'm now an official UK ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. So excited for this.'

The dancer will join a number of huge Hollywood stars as an ambassadors, including Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard.

Tasha has also teamed up with eBay as the brand's first ever pre-loved ambassador, launching a brand new collection with the online retailer.

Known for her impeccable sense of style in the Love Island villa, the model shared that she wants to 'take the embarrassment out of second hand clothing' with the sustainable product range.

The collection consists of five edits from the reality star; Out Out, Gym But No Gym, Double Denim, Power Dressing and Borrowed From Andrew.

Tasha also posed for Ann Summers' Christmas campaign.

A celeb body double, a farmer and the show's first partially-sighted contestant have been confirmed as the first ten singletons heading to the Love Island villa for the upcoming winter series.

Boxing ring girl and actress Olivia Hawkins, 27, who's claim to fame is standing in for Michelle Keegan on the set of a fashion ad, is among the Islanders moving into the luxury South African villa on January 16.

Alongside Olivia, the show has signed their first ever partially-sighted contestant, Ron Hall , 26, while biomedical science student Tanya Manhenga, 22, PE teacher Kai Fagan, 24, makeup artist Lana Jenkins, 25, payroll assistant Anna-May Robey , 20, farmer Will Young, 23, Tanyal Revan, 26, a hair stylist, airport security officer Shaq Muhammad , 24, and TV salesman Haris Namani, 21, were also unveiled on Monday.

The ninth series of Love Island will be hosted for the first time by Maya Jama , after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the position following former presenter Caroline Flack's tragic death in 2020.

In an interview over the weekend Maya revealed she did not have to audition to present Love Island and accepted the hosting gig straight away.

She told The Times : 'Once you start doing TV, you meet a lot of producers, through different shows, and the heads will be aware of talent . . . That’s weird, to call yourself talent, isn’t it? I talk for a living. It’s not exactly tap dancing everywhere or performing a ballad.'

'So I think I’ve always been in their eye line, but I was super young when the presenter shifts were happening in the past.'

The presenter was having some time off when she got the call about the Love Island gig, explaining: 'I got the phone call saying, "We wanna meet you." Or, they offered it to me straight away? Or "They’re in discussions’? I’m trying to think! Anyway, I didn’t have to audition.”'

When asked if she said yes immediately, Maya exclaimed: 'Straight away! Of course! Golden ticket.'

Record-breaking viewing figures saw the last series of Love Island, which aired in summer 2022, become the most-watched series ever on ITV Hub, amassing over 269million streams.

The debut winter series aired in January 2020 - shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic - and was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

Plans for a second winter series were shelved in 2021 amid concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and controller, ITV2, said 'Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation's favourite talking point across the summer, and we're always blown away by the show's ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

'So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we'd make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.'

The new supersized luxury eco-retreat villa boasts stunning mountain views and is nestled away in a 'protected area' in the heart of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa's 'millionaire row'.

The villa is the biggest one yet of all the series, boasting a giant pool and surrounded by palm trees and typically costs around £430 per night to stay in a room.

It is is also environmentally friendly, with the estate having 100 percent off-the-grid status which allows it to generate its own electricity, water and numerous food sources.

Love Island duty of care protocols in full - ahead of 2023 series

The full duty of care process is outlined below:

Pre Filming and Filming

- Registered mental health professional engaged throughout the whole series – from pre-filming to aftercare.

- Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from each Islander's own GP to check medical history.

- Potential Islanders are required to fully disclose in confidence any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the Villa and the production's ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

- Managing cast expectations: detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear.

- Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them.

- Senior Team on the ground have received training in Mental Health First Aid.

- A welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after.

Aftercare

- Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.

- A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be offered to each Islander when they return home.

- Proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable.

- We encourage Islanders to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.

In a new move for 2023, the ITV2 dating show has enforced a new social media ban while contestants are inside the villa.

Updating their duty of care policy, Love Island bosses have banned Islanders' social media activity during the show and will give enhanced training around behaviour in relationships after a controversial summer series.

In previous seasons, families and friends have been appointed to man islanders' social media accounts - often posting on their behalf.

But now ITV have said a comprehensive package of welfare measures remain in place for programme contributors to ensure stars are fully supported before, during and after the filming period.

As part of extended measures to protect both the Islanders and their families from 'the adverse effects of social media', participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.