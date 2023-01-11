ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check your Android phone now – millions have missed mind-blowing app hack

By Millie Turner
ANDROID has a photo editing feature that could rival Adobe’s Photoshop.

It is one of many hidden tricks in your Android phone.

The object erasing feature lets users draw around the object or person they wish to remove from the photo Credit: Caters News Agency

Ever had an image that would be perfect if it wasn’t for one unsuspecting photobomber?

Well Android phones can help the average user remove people from photos - without overly complicated software.

If you click on the Gallery app in the home screen > Select a photo > Edit > click the three dots on the bottom right > Object eraser.

The object erasing feature lets users draw around the object or person they wish to remove from the photo.

The phone then does the hard work for you and fills in the background.

One more trick

Another hidden trick in your Android phone helps you to type one-handed.

Maybe you're clinging on to the strap on a bus or train, or perhaps you're holding a cup of coffee.

Whatever the reason, Google has built a special trick into the Android operating system to help you out.

The feature was added in the Android 12 update, so you'll need to make sure you're using that or later.

First, open an app where you need to type, and then get the keyboard up on screen.

Now tap the ellipsis icon (three dots) above the keyboard.

Next choose the One-Handed option, which will shrink the keyboard and squash it to one side of the screen.

You can switch to the other side by using the left or right arrow.

This should make it significantly easier to type with one hand.

